Goolwa sailors strong in Clayton Bay's Rat Race regatta

In lieu of sailing at Goolwa Aquatic Club on the weekend, a number of its members headed up river to compete in the Clayton Bay Boat Club's Rat Race regatta. This regatta originated from a historical challenge between two local dinghy sailors and is now an annual event, having become one of the highlights of the local sailing calendar. It follows a course from Clayton Bay, weaving through Dunn's Lagoon, around Rat Island, and back to Clayton Bay. On Saturday afternoon, the course is sailed in a clockwise direction, and on Sunday morning, the fleet tackles the course in reverse. GAC Sailing was well represented at the event by the senior boats of Peg Offler and Bryan Lindsay (Tasar), Bruce Konings (Finn), Derek Maxted and Aleida Steele (Sabres), and Dave and Kelly Steele (RS200), with Caden Smith (Laser) joining for the Sunday. A bunch of junior sailors joined in the fun, with Lucas Byrnes skippering a Pacer with Summer Newman and Georgina Byrnes on Saturday, and Django Westmoreland substituting for the girls on Sunday, and Evie Konings and friend Ella racing a Cadet on Saturday. GAC Sailing also provided two safety RIBs for the event, with Adam Spees, Nelly Byrnes and Renee Newman helping keep an eye on the fleet. Saturday's race started with a light breeze from the south-east and saw the dinghies tack their way up river before turning down into Dunn's Lagoon. Peg and Bryan led the way into the lagoon, with Dave and Kelly right on their transom, as the fleet started to stretch out. The shallow waters of the lagoon, numerous clumps of floating weed, and disturbed winds made for tricky sailing, and the experience of Bryan and Peg (past Rat Race champions) showed as they extended their lead through this section. However, this course can catch out even the most experienced, and Dave and Kelly slipped past right at the exit from the lagoon as Peg and Bryan lost forward momentum. Across the stretch of open water to Rat Island, Dave and Kelly continued to lead Peg and Bryan, with Bruce in the Finn joining the lead group. The fleet was quite stretched, with other dinghies emerging from the lagoon as the leaders neared the island. Around the end of Rat Island, Dave and Kelly elected to set the asymmetrical spinnaker on the RS200, expecting a fast ride home, but not only did the wind drop, but the angle didn't suit the kite, and in no time, the three lead boats were back on an even footing. Peg and Bryan moved to the lead in the Tasar in the light air, and as they moved back down the river, the RS200 was just a boat length behind, drawing away from the Finn. After close on two hours of racing, the Tasar and the RS200 crossed the finish line in a dead heat, with Bruce across in third place. Tail end boats crossed the line nearly an hour after the first finishers. Sunday showed promise of a more consistent breeze, as the dinghies lined up to take on the course in reverse. Dave and Kelly, with the pressure of overnight leaders, had a cracking start, crossing the line on the gun at speed and elected to go high, along with Bruce in the Finn, while Peg and Bryan in the Tasar took a lower line for more speed and looking for more pressure on the leeward side of the river. Once again, it was the RS200, the Tasar and the Finn out to the front, and the three had a close battle almost the entire race. Dave and Kelly were first to Rat Island, but were overtaken by the Tasar and the Finn as they turned downwind along the eastern shore. Heading down towards Dunn's Lagoon, all three skippers were searching for the entrance. Fortuitously, the sailing angle necessary for keeping the asymmetrical kite filled on the RS200 took them in largely the right direction, while Peg and Bryan, running deeper, undershot the entrance and had to reach along the leeward bank. Bruce, tailing the RS200, was aware of where to go, keeping quiet in the hope Dave and Kelly might elect to head down to join the Tasar. Just at the right time for Dave and Kelly, the breeze lifted in strength, and the RS200 under spinnaker raced away from the other dinghies and into Dunn's Lagoon with a clear lead. But the fickle breeze had them almost immediately under pressure from Bruce, who was less than a boat length behind as they commenced the tacking duel up the narrow exit channel. After a race of only a single gybe and no tacks to that point, the RS200 took 14 tacks to finally clear the channel and return to the river, no with a clear lead from the Finn. With the bright pink spinnaker set, Dave and Kelly crossed the line just under a minute clear of Bruce, with Peg and Bryan in third place across the line. Presentations were held at the clubhouse after lunch, with GAC sailors featuring strongly. For Race 1 (Saturday), Dave and Kelly took first place ahead of Peg and Bryan, with Bruce third. Evie Konings and fried Ella were just off the podium with a fourth place. For Race 2 (Sunday), with handicaps revised based on Saturday's race, Bruce took second and Dave and Kelly third. Overall for the weekend, past winners Peg and Bryan took third place, Bruce took second, and Dave and Kelly were declared winners of the Rat Island Regatta for 2022, with Dave awarded the honour of donning the "rat hat" as tradition dictates.

