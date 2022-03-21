Discover what's on across the Fleurieu: from Mar 24, 2022

news, local-news,

Donate blood Red Cross Lifeblood centre set up at McLaren Vale Thu, Mar 24. McLaren Vale Function Centre, 8.30am-3.30pm. To book an appointment to donate blood, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au, or use the free Donate Blood app. Cars on show Aussie Muscle Car Run Mon, Mar 28 to Wed, Mar 30. Fundraiser for Variety. Cars arrive in Victor on Monday. McCracken to Willunga and return, including Willunga Hill Climb from 10am to 3pm and display on Willunga's main street, on Tuesday. Victor Harbor to Goolwa for show 'n' shine at Jaralde Park from 10.30am on Wednesday before heading to The Bend via Langhorne Creek. Music festival Inman Valley's Fringe fest Sat, Mar 26. Alma's Hem, Inman Valley, 12pm-11.30pm. Music in the Valley is a family friendly, home grown music festival, featuring music from The Borderers, Flaming Zambuccas/ABBA Gold, Me 'N Me Mates, Manadi Lopa, Ticklish Allsorts, and more. Market stalls, food, licensed bar, idyllic atmosphere. Buy tickets at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/music-in-the-valley-an-all-day-family-festival-af2022 Market day Run by Anglican Church and Waldorf Education Sat, Mar 26. St Jude's Church, Port Elliot, 10am-3pm. Held by the Anglican Church and Fleurieu Waldorf Education Association. Includes a sausage sizzle, morning and afternoon tea, plants, cakes, clothing, bric-a-brac, jams and craft work. Public barbecue Back Room Barbie event Sat, Mar 26. Tooperang War Memorial Hall, 6pm. Fully catered community barbecue, full bar service, no BYO drinks. Raffle prizes available. $10 per person, children under 12 free. For more information, call 0409 693 748. Flora reserve Nangawooka open day Sun, Mar 27. Nangawooka Flora Reserve, Victor Harbor, 10am. Twice-yearly open day held in conjunction with the Australian Plant Society. Native plant growers will be selling a variety of plants, there will be free soil testing, and an all-day barbecue and a coffee and cake stall. A volunteer has devised a Banksia walk to show off the range of Banksias - he will guide that walk in the afternoon. A gold coin donation is appreciated. Classic cars British Classics Tour Sun, Mar 27. Warland Reserve, Victor Harbor, 11.30am-4pm. Hosted by the Historic Motor Vehicles Club with the City of Victor Harbor. Celebrating its 10th anniversary. Cittaslow Market Run by Cittaslow Goolwa Sun, Mar 27. Jaralde Park, Goolwa Wharf Precinct, 9am-1pm. Local produce, fruit and veg, cakes and bread, hot food and coffee, and local artisans, plus live music and a selection of products from the Cittaslow Corner in Goolwa. Sculptor lecture Hear about Dog on the Tuckerbox creator Mon, Mar 28. Christian Gospel Centre, Victor Harbor, 10.30am. ADFAS Fleurieu presents Dr Denis Binnion, who will talk about the sculptor Frank Rusconi, the creator of the statue of the Dog on the Tuckerbox, 9 miles from Gundagai. To attend the lecture, email fleurieu@adfas.qrg.au or phone 0479 174 300.

