The winner of the seat of Finniss in the state election is too early to call due to the large number of postal and pre-poll voting in the electorate. But one thing is certain: the Liberal Party is in real danger of losing the seat for the first time. While the Liberal Party has lost government to Labor, the normally "safe" seat of Finniss has local member David Basham under threat from Independent Lou Nicholson. With 47.4 per cent of the votes currently counted, there is a swing of 19.5pc from former Cabinet Minister Mr Basham when preferences are counted. The Liberal Party's Mr Basham polled 4833 votes (39.1%), Independent Ms Nicholson 2669 (21.6%) and the Labor Party's Any Hueppauff polled 2933 votes (23.7%) at the time of print. The Electoral Commission of South Australia conducted a Liberal versus Nicholson (IND) preference count. "On that count Nicholson will win, but she must first pass the Labor candidate. Finniss has by far the state's highest pre-poll and postal vote count, so any call in the seat must wait," the commission said. Finniss was previously held by the Liberal Party with a margin of 14.5 per cent. Mr Basham said the seat of Finniss was in limbo. "We will have to wait and see what the electors of Finniss have decided and wait for the rest of the votes to be counted. The pre-polls could be quite different and it is very hard to gain a clear indication with only 47.4 per cent of votes counted," Mr Basham said. Ms Nicholson, of Goolwa South, has shocked the South Australian political landscape by rocking Finniss to its core. Finniss has been a safe seat for the Liberal Party since its creation at the 1991 electoral redistribution as a replacement for the equally-safe Alexandra. She said anything could happen in the next few days. "I am hoping the trend from what happened on election day will continue in the pre-poll voting," Ms Nicholson said. "It is impossible to call, as I first have to move into second and jump over Amy (Hueppauff, Labor) and for that to happen I need preferences and votes to keep coming my way. "I am trying very hard to not worry about it. "One of my goals was for the seat of Finniss to become marginal and I have achieved that regardless of the result."

