news, local-news,

The winner of the seat of Finniss in the state election is too early to call due to the large number of postal and pre-poll voting in the electorate. But one thing is certain: the Liberal Party is in real danger of losing the seat for the first time. While the Liberal Party has lost government to Labor, the normally "safe" seat of Finniss has local Member David Basham under threat from Independent Lou Nicholson. With 40 per cent of the votes currently counted, there is a swing of 19.5pc from Mr Basham when preferences are counted. Lou Nicholson: Vote: 55.1%, 5732, +19.5% to Liberal Party's David Basham (MP): 44.9%, 4676, -19.5%. The Electoral Commission of South Australia conducted a Liberal versus Nicholson (IND) preference count. "On that count Nicholson will win, but she must first pass the Labor candidate, which appears highly likely. Finniss has by far the state's highest pre-poll and postal vote count so any call in the seat must await some early vote counting," the commission said. Finniss was previously held by the Liberal Party with a margin of 14.5 per cent. "Possible upset victory for the local Independent, but with 60 per cent still to count anything can happen." First preference Vote - Liberal Party David Basham (MP) Vote: 37.0% 3856, Labor Party Amy Hueppauff Vote: 23.4% 2442, Independent Lou Nicholson Vote: 23.0% 2396.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/5f3fadbf-bf9e-4849-9122-61b23a293280.JPG/r0_22_4928_2806_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg