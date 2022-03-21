Council urges other local government organisations to show solidarity with Ukraine

news, local-news,

The District Council of Yankalilla has condemned the aggression of the Russian Government in the invasion of the Ukraine and has its denial of the Ukrainian people to determine their own futures. Council has also called on local government organisations Australia-wide to move to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The decision to support the Ukraine was announced during a council meeting on March 15 by councillor Bill Verwey, via a 'Motion on Notice'. Cr Verwey's motion condemned the actions of the Russian Government, with the country's act of aggression causing significant harm to future of countless Ukrainian people. The motion also applauded the courage of Russian citizens who have condemned the invasion of Ukraine at the risk of their own safety. With countless Australians viewing the devastation that is occurring across the other side of the world, there have been a number of people showing their support in various ways. Council has also urged local government organisations across Australia to move similar motions, creating a loud, collective voice that condemns the deplorable actions of Russia. "I put this motion before council because I think every organisation whether they are a local council, corporation or organisation needs to speak up," Cr Verwey said. "Speaking out lets people know it is not right what is happening." Although Cr Verwey admitted the motion wouldn't stop the devastating scenes happening in the Ukraine, he hopes solidarity across the country will provide Ukrainian people with a little bit of hope. "Even though this motion won't change things, it gives Ukrainian people a bit of hope that people are commenting on what is happening," Cr Verwey said. "We are a democracy and we value democracy, what is happening goes right against it and it is deplorable."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/6f3aed82-a388-498e-8006-5f056c95358e.jpg/r0_27_1104_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg