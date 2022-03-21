news, local-news,

Boxers from over the country converged on Melbourne for the National Commonwealth Games team selection event. Victor Harbor's Fred Zziwa was in action in the non-Commonwealth 60kg division. Fred was very impressive in his semi final, able to control distance and work punches up and down, taking a third round stoppage win against his New South Wales opponent. The final saw Fred continue his good form. The first two rounds were tight against his Queensland opponent, however in the third, Fred was able to score with some exceptional combinations resulting in a standing eight count on his opponent, on his way to taking a clear points victory. This is Fred's second National Championship victory and three other South Australian boxers took out gold medals. Fred now has his sights firmly set on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Victor Harbor Boxing Fitness Club is for people of all ages and abilities, men, women and children. Whether you want to get fitter and stronger, lose weight, learn some basic self-defence or compete at an elite level this club is for you, as it offers a fun, friendly environment. It is located at 3A Pit Lane, Hindmarsh Valley, off Waterport Road. Open Monday and Thursday at 6pm, Friday at 5pm and sparring Sundays at 4pm. Contact Mark Nethercott on 0422 550 848 or email Nethercott.mark@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/014cac7d-3ca0-499d-812e-394ce7f4bd44.jpg/r0_15_828_483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg