The fleet at Victor Harbor Yacht Club (VHYC) was missing a few regular sailors on Saturday, March 12, because the annual Goolwa to Milang Lake Alexandrina Classic race was also held the same day, beginning at the Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club and finishing up at the Milang Regatta Club. Mick McGuire on his AClass "The Fat Controller", and Rob Martin and Colin Grundy on their Nacra 5.8 "Waitpinga" represented the VHYC, as well as Jody Martin who crewed for Tim Wright from Meningie on his Taipan 5.7 "Two Dogs". Despite the light conditions, they all did well in Division 3, with Jody Martin and Tim Wright coming fourth, Mick McGuire following in fifth, and Rob Martin and Colin Grundy in seventh. Back at the VHYC, the weather was absolutely perfect to begin with. The club had 14 boats on the water for two races. The big cats saw Steve Adams and Trinity Woodley on the Stingray "Cutting Edge" come third in race one; Brett Pearsons on his Arrow "Sonic" came second; narrowly beaten by Mike Ward on his Arrow who won. Bodhi Porteous (15) also sailed a borrowed Arrow and had a bit of fun (and a capsize) trying out the new boat. In the second race, the wind unexpectedly dropped almost completely just as the first boats came over the finish line, a result of first over the line for once. The Stingrays beat the Arrows this time around, Vice-Commodore Craig and Leanne Pearsons on "Pure N Cynical" coming first; closely followed by Steve Adams and Trinity Woodley on "Cutting Edge" in second place; and Brett Pearsons on "Sonic" in third. The rest of the cats abandoned the race, as sailing the rest of the course would have taken far too long if even possible with the lack of wind. Division 2 had two races: Zane Porteous (14) on his AC "Confusion" did exceptionally well, winning race one; followed by Sam and Leo Gager on their Windrush in second place; and John Bracken on his Sabre "Wild Flower" coming third. The second race only had two finishers, again due to the wind dying just before the end. Charlie Coombs on his AC "GIRT" came first; and the Windrush "Mocha Cod" skippered by Grace Rogers (13) with her dad Steve Rogers as crew came in second place. The club had a great day of racing, before yielding the clubrooms to a birthday party group, who had a really good night, with amazing food catered by H Kouzina Mas (formerly Taste of Greece). For information about hiring the VHYC for a one night event or on a regular basis, have a look at the club's website vhyc.com.au or call 08 8552 4837. They have a fully equipped kitchen and well situated clubrooms. Or just come sailing!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/131f28ec-68fb-4d91-b7b2-861d2a785705.jpg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg