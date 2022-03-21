Business SA program helps young entrepreneurs achieve dreams

community,

The See Optometry team is an independently run optometry business in Victor Harbor that services the entire southern Fleurieu Peninsula. Principal Optometrist Martin Diep will always treat each person as an individual with individual visual needs. Before he started his own business, he wanted to better understand the fundamentals of business, so he enrolled in the Business SA South Australian Young Entrepreneur Scheme (SAYES). Business SA Executive Director, Employer Solutions and Programs Jenny Briggs reminds us that 'SAYES' is all about saying yes. "We want South Australia's young entrepreneurs to give their business ideas a real go, especially those in the regions. "This is the third year that we're able to offer the SAYES program to regional participants. There are so many amazing regional ideas and business owners, and they really benefit from a dedicated regional program. "We are calling for our next round of graduates for the 2022 SAYES regional program. Are you keen to join the likes of Martin in realising your dreams?" In starting his entrepreneur's journey, Martin felt that the SAYES program did not fail to deliver. "The SAYES program taught me the fundamentals of running a business, like how to come up with a unique idea and implement it. We'd run through all the different factors that needed consideration with each concept. "The mentors provided great third-party insight into how my business was running, and they provided feedback on my ideas and challenges. So many resources allowed me to delve deeper into particular topics if I came across any issues. "The best thing about the SAYES program was connecting with amazing young South Australians in the entrepreneur space who are buzzing with ideas. They inspired creative thought and imagination in me. "It was great to understand that businesses in all sectors go through similar challenges, so it was reassuring to know I was not alone in this journey. There were some great people that I could seek advice from when I needed assistance. "I am now more confident in how to grow my business and the steps that are needed. My business continues to grow as we serve more people in the local area. We are focused on our marketing ideas so that customers know exactly who we are, our culture, our people and what we stand for." The Business SA SAYES regional program commences 28 March 2022 and will include 11 workshops in Adelaide over seven months. Successful applicants will have their travel expenses and accommodation requirements covered as part of the generous support from the Department for Innovation and Skills and Business SA. For more information: Business SA - SAYES - Regional (business-sa.com). For enquiries, please contact Jade Henschke, Manager of Entrepreneur Programs on 8300 0114.

