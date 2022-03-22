news, local-news,

Nangawooka Flora Reserve is coming into its Autumn flower season. It is a great group of keen and active volunteers and throughout the year they have upgraded and improved many aspects of the Reserve. The most obvious is the new wheelchair accessible flushing toilet installed by the Victor Harbor Council and landscaped by the volunteers. The site of the old toilet will become a new picnic setting and on Sunday, March 27 in conjunction with the Australian Plant Society there will be an Open Day, starting at 10am. Native plant growers will be selling a wide variety of plants, there will be free soil testing, an all day BBQ and a coffee and cake stall. One of the new volunteers has devised a Banksia walk to show off the wide range of Banksias. He will guide that walk in the afternoon. Entry is free but a gold coin donation would be appreciated to help with ongoing costs

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/8521d54a-6b1c-48f6-8401-68a38bd8d07c_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1253_3024_2962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg