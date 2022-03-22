news, local-news,

As if being SA's top regional school for Year 9 NAPLAN wasn't enough, Investigator College has committed to surpassing city standards in all year levels. Principal, John Robinson said the continued improvements are testament to the College's implementation of what is known as High Impact Teaching Strategies (HITS). This involves thorough training for teachers in data analysis coupled with explicit teaching and modelled writing. The results speak for themselves, with the College receiving a special mention for scoring an impressive score of 604 points in Year 9 Writing. "We also focus on grammar, comprehension and mentoring for high achieving students," Mr Robinson said." Previously Head of Scotch College at Mitcham, Mr Robinson said there was no reason why students on the South Coast should miss out on any of the opportunities that city students are afforded. "Investigator is a school where it is 'cool' to strive for personal best results."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/245a7aec-f5d0-4d54-93a0-d32a5a31f51c.jpg/r0_61_5616_3234_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg