It was a night of rock culture and excitement in Victor Harbor on Sunday, March 13, with Australia's iconic bands and artists performing live. The Red Hot Summer Tour came to Kent Reserve in Victor Harbor and bands such as Hunters and Collectors, The Living End, James Reyne and The Angels rocked the seaside town from 1pm to 10pm. It was a sold out event with approximately 5000 in attendance. Organiser Duane McDonald said the Kent Reserve location was "a fantastic location with great views and access". "The artists loved coming to Victor Harbor and performing with some actually staying on for the week," he said. The event went seamlessly for the organisers with very little challenges. "We had fantastic support from council (City of Victor Harbor) and police to ensure the event went smoothly," Mr McDonald said. It only took the organisers and its construction team three days to set up. The tour runs annually across 30 locations Australia wide and it is undecided on locations and routing for 2023 as yet. The organisers involved the Victor Harbor community in the event with the Rotary Club of Victor Harbor being able to raise funds. Rotary Australia have started a Flood Relief Appeal for flood victims on the east coast of the country. The Rotary Club of Victor Harbor will donate $10,000 to the appeal and hopes more local people will contribute. Rotary Victor Harbor spokesperson Shirley Sunter said the club was asked by the organisers of the Red Hot Summer Tour to look after the bins and clean up Kent Reserve after the concert was held on Sunday, which raised valuable funds to go to the flood appeal. "The club made a total of $5000 and recycled several trailer loads of cans. We added another $5000 and the club has donated at total of $10,000 to the Rotary Flood Relief Appeal and hopefully that will be a great start to donations from our area," Shirley said.

