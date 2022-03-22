news, local-news,

Willunga win their third consecutive A grade premiership with a 51 run victory over Goolwa. Willunga batted first and Goolwa's Jones led the way for his side bowling a mammoth 27.4 overs, taking 4/33 with 11 maidens. Evans (3/27) and Crees (2/40) were the other multiple wicket takers and keys to bowling the Demons out for 119 in the 68th over. Willunga had their premiership defence start in the best possible way with 3 wickets in the first 3 overs on day two. Sean McIvor opened the shoulders up to blast out Jones (2) and Evans (0) within 4 balls of each other to have the Goolwa middle order scratching around for the pads. At 3/9 Goolwa needed a saviour, however Roberts, McIvor and Goldner were just getting started as the Demons steam train was gathering speed. The Demons claimed 6 wickets in the first session and at drinks Goolwa were 6/32 with the match now looking a fait accompli. Willunga claimed the 10th wicket just after tea. Simon Roberts 4/23, Sean Mcivor 4/34 and Luke Goldner 2/5 were relentless for the Demons, bowling Goolwa out for 68. The B Grade was all wrapped on Saturday with an emphatic 5 wicket win to Yankalilla. Myponga were bowled out for 55 thanks to a devastating spell from Sam Trapolino who took 5/6 off 8.3 overs. In reply, Myponga claimed 2 wickets in the first over to send a shiver through the spine of the Tigers batsmen, however 55 was always going to be a tough ask, and after 17 overs Yankalilla chased the total 5 down. Hogben 22 not out was the top scorer for the match ensuring the premiership for his side. Myponga turned the tide on Yankalilla in the C1s with a 6 wicket victory. Yankalilla batted first and were bowled out for 86 with all Myponga bowlers claiming a wicket in an even team performance. Myponga stalwart Shaun Hutchinson lead the way with the bat finishing 40 not out as his side passed the total in the 26th over and winning their first C grade premiership in a number of years. In the C2s Mt Compass are premiers after an 8 wicket victory over Encounter Bay. Chasing 70 for victory The Bulls batsmen did it without fuss cruising past the total inside 15 overs. In the Senior Colts Port Elliot had an emphatic 9 wicket win. Chasing 94, The Bloods only lost one wicket with Church and Livingstone the backbone of their innings both making 38 not out. In the Junior Colts Encounter Bay defeated Port Elliot by 10 runs in a tightly fought contest that looked like going either way. Congratulations to all clubs and players on their premierships, we look forward to another hotly contested season in 2022-23.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/500d87ee-4d6d-45fe-b5d9-59a39fbf4f17.jpeg/r899_301_3156_1576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg