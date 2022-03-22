Donate blood at mobile donor centre in McLaren Vale

community,

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood team is collecting blood donations at McLaren Vale on March 23 and 24. The mobile donor centre will be set up at the McLaren Vale Function Centre and open from 11am to 5.30pm on Wednesday and 8.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday. With almost 60 appointments still available, Lifeblood spokesperson Jennifer Salter has encouraged Fleurieu residents to roll up their sleeves and give blood. "Australia needs about 33,000 donations every week to meet demand," she said. "We would love to see some new donors at McLaren Vale this week, and of course, welcome back some regular faces. Giving blood takes only one hour of your time and it can help to save up to three lives." To make an appointment to donate blood, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au, or use the free Donate Blood app.

