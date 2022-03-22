news, local-news,

In the Senior Colts Port Elliot had an emphatic 9 wicket win. Chasing 94, The Bloods only lost one wicket with Jack Church and Rhys Livingstone the backbone of their innings both making 38 not out. On day one the Encounter Bay batsmen had trouble scoring with the exception of Caleb Polson who held the innings together scoring 46 out of the team's total of 93. No other Encounter Bay batsman made double figures. Makai Whitbourne bowled a superb and disciplined line and length to capture 4/11 for Port Elliot. With runs on the board, the Bays may have thought they had some hope, but the pressure did not fall onto the shoulders of Church and Livingston who scored an unbroken partnership of 73 to carry the Bloods to the Senior Colts premiership with overs to spare. In the Junior Colts Encounter Bay defeated Port Elliot Black by 10 runs in a tightly fought contest that looked like going either way. On day one Encounter Bay made 109. Reilly Weidenhofer top scored with 28 and Oliver Goutier-Perkins hit 22 to give the Port Elliot Black boys something to worry about on the Saturday night. Levi Stringer was the best of the Elliot bowlers taking 3/18 and support from Oliver Riggs who took 2/7. Chasing the score, Port Elliot Black was in a good position at 5/76 and 6/87 and only 23 runs needed, but the Bays through good bowling and fielding (two crucial run outs), stopped Port Elliot Black on 99 and claimed the premiership by 10 runs. Stringer capped off a good game for Port Elliot Black top scoring with 38 runs to go with his 3/18. Jamie Wirth was best with the ball for Encounter Bay taking 3/17. In the A Grade Willunga won the toss and batted first in the grand final chasing their third premiership. Harding and McPhail opened the batting and the Goolwa bowling of Crees and Jones at one stage bowled 7 consecutive maidens. Harding was first to go after an opening stand of 24 in 21 overs, well caught by Consalvo off Crees. Allard and McPhail were next to go leaving Willunga 3-39 after 31 overs. Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals including the vital wicket of Roberts for 6, which left Willunga at 6-83 and when T.McIvor went first ball, Evans was on a hat-trick and Willunga had slumped to 7-83 at the final drinks break. Scott Brown looked in good form with piercing shots through the field and he and S. McIvor put on some valuable runs. Brown was dismissed for 27 as Jones collected his 3rd then 4th wicket to see Willunga all out for 119. Goolwa's bowling was led by Jones 4-33 and Evans 3-27. With 120 to chase for the win the task was up to the Goolwa top order, but Giddings, Jones and Roberts went early for Goolwa to be 3/9. The Magpies tried to steady the ship, but a superb catch by Allard at first slip removed Nissen. It got worse when Consalvo spooned a catch to Hockham off Goldner. The next over Goolwa were 6/27 with Allard taking his third catch at first slip off Roberts. It didn't get any better with Burger edging first ball after drinks straight through to the keeper Brown to make it 7/32. Ward and skipper Crees set about trying to change the momentum of the game in a last effort to get the win. But Ward fell to S McIvor in the 30th over for 4 and the game was all but over. Goolwa were 8/52. It took the Demons 5 overs to clean up the last 2 wickets with S McIvor skittling Lawrence for the win. Skipper Crees batted valiantly for his side with 21 not out. Consalvo was the only other batter to reach double figures with 12. For the Demons it was S Roberts with 4/23 in an unbroken 20 overs, well backed up by S McIvor who took 4/34 and the controlled Goldner with 2/5 of 9.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/41ba2dfe-9d5d-4395-891c-49ef631585bb.jpg/r43_195_1201_849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg