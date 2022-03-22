Volunteer's painting project gives Cooinda new life

community,

When Rosemary Hebberd became a member of Cooinda's community garden, she decided the place could do with a facelift - and she had all the skills necessary for such a job. Rosemary first visited the garden through a U3A garden group excursion in late 2021. She soon became a member of the growing community garden, but thought the onsite building used as the office and hub looked a bit tired. With a love for renovating houses and other buildings, she made the offer to tidy up the outside of the building and give it a lick of paint. This she has done off her own back, and she has donated up to $1000 of paint to get the job done. "I used to renovate houses and landscape for a living," she said. "I wanted this to benefit the community and make it a nicer place to come to." Rosemary worked with the colour of the other buildings which had already been repainted, and committed to giving the office two coats, plus giving the gables, gutters, and porch a finish in another colour. She said it had been a learning experience. "I have learnt a lot of the products on the market - I haven't done renovating for some time," she said. She has spent more than 60 volunteer hours completing the job. "It's achieving something and making something look lovely," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/056de2f3-1899-403d-acfb-f3367ed68351.jpg/r131_225_7360_4309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg