People inside a hairdressing salon were lucky to escape serious injury after a car crashed through the shopfront on Wednesday afternoon, March 23. Police, two SA Ambulance units, the State Emergency Service (SES), and Metropolitan Fire Service were called to Snipps Hairstylists on Port Elliot Road just before 1pm. It is believed the elderly driver behind the wheel of a Hyundai Getz accidentally moved forward instead of reversing and crashed into the salon. An SA Ambulance spokeswoman said three people sustained minor injuries, with two treated on scene and one taken to South Coast District Hospital. The SES was required to attend as the building was "structurally unsafe", an SA Police spokeswoman said. The front of the shop was destroyed in the incident.

