Hindmarsh Valley man hospitalised in critical condition after crash

A Hindmarsh Valley man was flown to hospital in a critical condition after the car he was driving crashed on Tuesday night, March 15. Emergency services were called to a crash on Sawpit Road, Hindmarsh Valley just before midnight. A Ford utility driven by a 24-year-old man rolled and collided with a tree. The man received treatment at the scene before he was flown to Flinders Medical Centre in a critical condition. SA Health could not confirm the man's current condition. Police kept the road closed for several hours. Anyone who can help with the investigation into the crash and its surrounding circumstances is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

