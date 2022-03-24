news, local-news,

The Fleurieu community rallies to support not-for-profit charities that do so much in the region. This is what has happened at Goolwa, as a trailer has been donated to Whalers Peninsula Community Association Inc (WPCA) by Goolwa Hotel's Eyes Down Bingo. "WPCA is extremely grateful to receive this trailer as we can now pick up donations and make deliveries to those in need," WPCA manager Mary McInnes said. "WPCA acknowledges the fantastic support Eyes Down Bingo gives to the community, which is truly in line with our moto 'Local People Helping Local People'. We help support those in need." WPCA is located at 7 Loveday Street, Goolwa and the organisation is about helping people in need and to survive. This includes people who are homeless, people in need of food, people on a low income, in need of furniture and clothing and those leaving a domestic violence situation. Whalers Peninsula Community Association is not for profit and non-government funded organisation and a registered charity (for tax purposes). So donations are tax deductible. WPCA can be contacted by email - w.hc@internode.on.net or phone 8555 2800.

