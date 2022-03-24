Great Southern football captains ready to lead their clubs to premiership glory

news, local-news,

After months of waiting patiently, football will make its long awaited return on the Fleurieu this weekend, with many hoping for another fantastic season. In anticipation of the Great Southern Football League and Great Southern Football League Women's League seasons, captains from each club travelled to Mount Compass to build momentum leading into round one. The women's competition will officially kick-off on Saturday, March 26, when Yankalilla and Goolwa/Port Elliot lock horns at Penneshaw for the Kangaroo Island Challenge Cup. Remaining fixtures for round one include; Willunga taking on McLaren and Mount Compass taking on Victor Harbor - both games will be played at Victor Harbor on March 27. Last year's premiers, Willunga, will be ably captained by Patty Parry, while Donna Boal will lead runners-up McLaren during the 2022 season. After a second-place finish in 2021, Mount Compass have hopes of contending for this year's flag under the leadership of Olivia Bendt - the club fell five points short in last year's preliminary final against McLaren. Goolwa/Port Elliot will be hoping to improve on its semi-final exit last season, with captain Rachel Searle set to play a massive role in the Magpies' potential success. Yankalilla's Natasha Hunt and Strathalbyn co-captains Tessa Grant and Emma Chapman will be hoping to sneak into the top-four, with both clubs finishing two points behind fourth-placed Goolwa/Port Elliot last year. Despite finishing with two wins last season, Victor Harbor, lead by Tegan Yeomans, will be hoping the club can cause a number of surprises this season. Encounter Bay will not compete this season. In the men's competition, Willunga's Braden Altus will lead last year's premiers, with the Demons looking like a contender once again for this season's flag. Despite falling 47 points short in last year's grand final, Langhorne Creek will aim to feature in its fifth straight premiership decider under Matt Dominish's leadership. Adam Hunter will lead Mount Compass to another potential finals campaign, while reigning Mail Medalist Brett Ellis will be wanting to add silverware to his individual accolades when he leads McLaren. Proven goal-kicker Marc Elliot will captain Strathalbyn, with the club looking to improve on a fifth-placed finish last season. Victor Harbor's Sam Basham, Myponga/Sellicks' Scott Ogilvie, Yankalilla's Jesse Fitzgerald and Goolwa/Port Elliot's Daniel Fry will also lead their respective clubs - all finished in the bottom-four in 2021. Representatives from Encounter Bay were unable to attend the captain's event due to various reasons, but Tyson Neale will captain the club in 2022. Round one of the men's competition will take place on April 2, and will give teams and opportunity to build early momentum in what will be a long and tough season. Mount Compass will host Willunga, Myponga/Sellicks will host McLaren, Strathalbyn will host Goolwa/Port Elliot, Victor Harbor will host Langhorne Creek and Yankalilla will host Encounter Bay. The ANZAC match will take place between Langhorne Creek and Strathalbyn at Langhorne Creek on April 25. Finals will commence on August 27. Mount Compass (qualifying final), McLaren (elimination final), Victor Harbor (first semi-final), Langhorne Creek (second semi-final), Strathalbyn (preliminary final) will all host finals fixtures this season. Goolwa/Port Elliot will host the 2022 grand final, after the club was unable to host last season's final due to clubroom and facility upgrades - Yankalilla hosted the match instead. The full 2022 Great Southern Football League fixture can be found on the league's Facebook page.

