The Great Southern Amateur Basketball Association (Slammers) were well represented in State Country Basketball this month and so was Strathalbyn Basketball. The two associations performed well. The under 14 Slammers teams and the under 18 Slammers side made grand finals, while Strathalbyn had ultimate success in under 18 Boys Division 2, under 14 Girls Division 1 and under 14 Boys Division 5. The under 18 Boys Division 1 lost by 1 point in the grand final to Mildura. The score was 59-58. In the under 18 Division 2, Strathalbyn had more success easily defeating Murray Bridge 57-24. In the under 14 Girls Division 1, the success kept coming for Strathalbyn, defeating Millicent 35-28. In the under 14 Boys Division 1, Mildura defeated Great Southern 47-46. In under 14 Boys Division 4, Light defeated Great Southern 44-26. In under 14 Boys Division 5 Strathalbyn defeated Broken Hill 54-29. The Slammers under 18 side consisted of coach: Anthony Muirhead; Lincoln Priddle; Ken Angus; Taylor Goad; Tyko Warbring; Kody Muirhead; Oscar Eldridge; James Baxter; Matawai Scarvelis. Photos provided by the Great Southern Amateur Basketball Association.

