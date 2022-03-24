news, local-news,

March has been a busy time for the Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Club with state titles to compete in the many various events. The culmination of the State Lifesaving Titles included once again under age representation and senior boat crews and the club performed well. The club took all before it over the March long weekend at Glenelg Beach and the success continued at Moana. The Under 13s took to the water on the Saturday at Moana. The team of Seb Thompson, Lucy Colman, Zoe Palmer, Poppy Hooper and Ava Turley competed in a host of individual and teams events. Port Elliot Surf Life saving Club member Marty Smee said the team was up to the challenge. "They had to compete with a shore break, other strong competitors and an angry jellyfish," Marty said. "In their last event in Juniors, it was a very exciting division 2 Cameron mixed event relay. "Zoe paddling into fourth then tagged Ava who ran to Poppy for the swim leg where she battled away with three powering boys and a bash of white water. "Holding onto fourth she tagged Lucy, who finished off with a run in fourth position. It was an exciting race to watch as the rest of the team cheered on with excitement." Age group managers Matt Turley and Dave Palmer were very proud of how the Under 13s performed over the last few weekends of State Titles. "Such a great way to finish off their time with a wonderful group of kids after five years of coaching," Marty said. "We wish them well going into seniors next season." In the Under 12 division Ayla Gillies won silver in both boards and iron-person. "This was a great effort," Marty said. The Under 12s consisted of Zebadai Bond, Jimmy Birkitt, Ayla Gillies, Summer Radcliffe, Alexis De Leca, Phoebe Maksimovic and Raquel Bloomfield. The Under 14 team competed in the Seniors section, with Elijah Jucius and Ellie-Rose Shearer. Elijah just missed the finals in the boards. Ellie-Rose continued her good form by coming in fifth in boards and followed it up with a great iron-person, picking up seven places on the board leg. Ollie Leech had a strong start in her Under 16 board event, with Jack Read competing in the U19 event. The long course surfboat titles were also held at Moana on the Sunday. 'Tappy's Under 19 Flappers' - Amelie Foot, Skye Jucius , Ellie Brighton, Abby Nottage and Sweep Chris Tapscott made it two silver medals for the titles after having won one silver in the short course event the weekend prior. "Thanks to Alice Habel, who is too young to compete, but trained with the girls all season and offered great support. "The course is 400m each way and with five events, it makes it 2km of hard racing for the day," Marty said. The Under 23 mixed crew, 'Snake Bites' - Piper Hudson, Mikey O'Sullivan, Sabrina Richardson, Anara Watson and Sweep Troy Irvin are a newly formed Under 23 mixed gender surf boat division. The Pt Elliot 'Snake Bites' placed second in all of their round robin races. The crew improved throughout the carnival and finished in second place overall. The Port Elliot 'Good Things' rowed strongly in the Reserve Women's division, however were eliminated from the finals by an extremely close count back. "Overall the Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Club Surf Rowers continue to grow as a team with many new and exciting young rowers developing within the club with some crews already making preparations for the season ahead," Marty said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/af761704-196d-4736-b5db-463c6c1e3142.jpeg/r55_115_591_418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg