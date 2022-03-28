Kreuger makes Collingwood debut, kicks first AFL goals, injures shoulder

news, local-news,

It was a rollercoaster AFL match for former Victor Harbor lad Nathan Kreuger, when he suited up for Collingwood against home state side Adelaide on Saturday, March 26. In the 24th minute of the first quarter, 22-year-old Kreuger kicked his first AFL goal on the hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He was kept quiet during the second quarter, but bobbed up in the 26th minute of the third quarter to snag a second goal. But just over five minutes into the fourth quarter, he slid forward in a marking contest and jarred his shoulder, and at the eight-minute mark he was subbed out of the game. He finished the game with two goals from just five disposals, along with four marks and two tackles. Magpies coach Craig McRae said post-match that it was too early to tell the severity of Kreuger's injury to his left shoulder. "He's going to have to get a scan, but I think he might have subluxed (partially dislocated) his shoulder," McRae said. "We'll work out what that looks like in the next couple of days." McRae was impressed by Kreuger's performance, and he seems to be becoming a fan favourite after just one game. "He gives us a bit of spunk, doesn't he? He's got a bit of life in him, he's 100 per cent in everything he does, he gives a good contest and he puts pressure on, too," McRae said. "It's probably unlikely he plays next week, I assume, so we'll have to replace him." Kreuger was drafted to Geelong in 2018 and made his debut in 2021, playing two games, but was traded to Collingwood as he searched for greater opportunities.

