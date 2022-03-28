Last summer sail for Goolwa Aquatic Club

news, local-news,

Last Sunday marked the final round of the summer dinghy sailing season at Goolwa Aquatic Club, and with the championship already decided, the day was a fun wrap-up for the season. Despite a fresh breeze in the morning, the afternoon's forecast was for light and variable winds, so race officer Brad Briggs set out a star-shaped course to account for whatever winds eventuated. The fleet was challenged by unpredictable winds from nearly every point of the compass across the three races held. Clear blue skies and warm weather provided a fitting backdrop to the farewell to summer. The fleet of seven Sabres and one Tasar spent a lot of time hunting for speed in light flukey winds of between 0 and 5 knots; a couple of northerly bullets provided some excitement and relief, but all too short-lived. Dave Steele found relief from the heat (and made some gains in the light breeze) in Race 2 by jumping out and walking his boat during a particularly light patch (disqualified, naturally). Peg Offler and Bryan Lindsay in the Tasar managed to tangle with two course marks, while James Veale collected a mark and the start boat anchor rope in the course of the day, both caught out by the light shifty winds. Challenging conditions like this highlight talent, and it was Rob Gale, James Veale (both in square top Sabres), John Gratton (Sabre) and Peg and Bryan (Tasar) who set the pace on the day. Yardstick wins were shared between Rob, James and John, with John also taking two second places to win the day overall, as well as taking handicap honours. After the race, the presentations for the summer season were held. The winners, based on the five championship rounds held across 2021/22 were as follows: Handicap: 1st - Derek Maxted - LOS (Sabre) - 55 points; 2nd - Dave Steele - Ratbag Element (Sabre) - 61 points; 3rd - Peg Offler and Bryan Lindsay - White Sapphire (Tasar) - 76 points. Championship: 1st - John Gratton - Hoodoo (Sabre) - 27 points; 2nd - Dave Steele - Ratbag Element (Sabre) - 41 points; 3rd - Rob Gale - Piccolo (Sabre) - 47 points. Derek Maxted was chuffed to win first place on handicap, having had a great season, improving steadily week by week, and only clinching the win in the last round. In a repeat of last season, John Gratton once again took out the Club Championship ahead of Dave Steele, with a dominant performance. Rob Gale did well to place third given he missed a round of the championship. Special mention also to the winner of the annual Titanic Award for capsizes and other on-water mishaps - Peter de Vries, who narrowly snatched the award from the other favourite in this category, Derek Maxted. Sailors now have a brief break to recharge ahead of the commencement of the winter series on Sunday 1st May.

