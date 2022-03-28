news, local-news,

Netball is back and I can't wait to see what our clubs have in store for me over the season. Firstly, let me say there must have been something in the water on the Fleurieu Peninsula. There is a baby boom on the way and there will be lots of little ones making their appearance during the season. It will certainly make for some changes to our League line-ups. Ok, I admit, I am not on my A game yet with regards to how the teams will line up as I have been galivanting the countryside over the past few months, so it may take me a little while to get around to all the courts and find my mojo. Here is what I do know. Myponga - I am excited to see what these girls put on court this year. A coaching change and great recruitment will have the team climbing up the ladder. Leigh Clough and Sarah Raper are in charge. Leigh is a former Thunderbird and Sarah a current Premier League and former State player. These two will bring a fresh approach to the Myponga squad and they will be ones to watch. McLaren Vale - These girls certainly improved in 2021. They have been hovering in and out of the Top 4 for years and scraped in to the 4 on the final game last year. Shouldn't be any changes to their line-up for 2022. Mount Compass - Coach Jay Fuss had these girls playing some structured netball in 2021. It's what Compass needed moving forward. I expect there won't be too many changes to their team. Willunga is the team to beat in 2022. Coaches Merin Ising and Emma George just keep tweaking their team to perform at such a high intensity. I doubt there will be any changes to their starting 7 this year. Strathalbyn - I think every year Strathalbyn come out and surprise me. They are consistent in how they play their game and always seem to be pushing for the finals. This year will be no different. Goolwa - this team will be a young once again - except for playing coach Kylie Jarrett. Not that she's 'old' she is just a bit more mature that the others. But, let me tell you, what she lacks in youth, she makes up for with knowledge and experience. This is what will win them games. Victor Harbor - it will be a very different Victor Harbor in 2022 than we have seen in years. Some huge retirements, the biggest one being coach Pauline Edwards. However, this left the opportunity for Kelly White to step up and take on the League coaching position. Kelly has proven over the years that she is a great player and coach. Langhorne Creek - Brooke Tonkin did a great job in her first year of League coach in 2021 and this year she will get additional support from club legend Sophie Frost. Sophie has a vast amount of playing and coaching experience and this will free up Brooke to focus on her court presence. Creek will be a young team this year, but they do have some talent at the club and that is great for their future. Yankalilla - my 'young guns' of 2021 and a team that certainly did improve throughout the season. Probably thanks to coach Kellie Madden. She will continue again this year. What I liked about watching the Yankalilla girls, is whilst they may not be the best team in the competition, they have great respect for their coach and teammates and this shows on court. I hope this continues in 2022 and I look forward to watching them move up the premiership ladder. Encounter Bay will once again be not be fielding a League team in 2022. My tip for Top 4 this year are Willunga, Victor Harbor, Myponga, Strathalbyn. Round 1 - Myponga v McLaren Vale Myponga will host McLaren at Willunga in round 1 due to a court upgrade. Myponga will have a few new faces in their League team this year. McLaren should have the same line up as 2021, but wont bee good enough to beat the more improved Myponga. Myponga by 6. Mount Compass v Willunga Willunga will be wanting to start the season off with a solid hit out against Compass. Compass may have done a little recruiting this year, whilst Willunga will remain unchanged. The key to Willunga's dominance this year will again fall on their superstar goalie Amy Bull. Compass will certainly give it their best to slow down the speed of the ball across the court and if Compass goalie Sam Low can down those long range goals then Compass will get close. Willunga by 15. Strathalbyn v Goolwa This game could go either way and it will come down to which team has the fitness this early on in the season to keep chugging away at the score. Strathalbyn will have Bella Garwood back in goals and when she is playing well, she is very hard to stop. Strath should also have Kim Cutting running the mid court (now I say should, because I hope my favourite player hasn't retired), but Goolwa's Kaya Angus won't let Kim have it all her own way. Goolwa will also have Kylie Jarrett in goals so Strath will need to keep her high on the goal circle and stop her scoring from under the post. Strathalbyn by 5. Victor Harbor v Langhorne Creek This will be the test for reining premiers Victor Harbor when they take on Langhorne Creek at home. What I do know is that Victor Harbor's playing retirements are Di Johns, Amanda Martin and Alicia Montgomery. This leaves a huge gap in the Victor team, however Victor have had some talented players waiting in the wings for many years to have a crack at the League team and now is their time to shine. Creek should have a very similar team to 2022 and young Rising Star Miah Follett will be one to watch in defence for them. Victor by 12 Yankalilla have the bye.

