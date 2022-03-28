A busy week at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club

news, local-news,

The weather was warm and sunny for the Victor Harbor Yacht Club's (VHYC) annual Boomer Dash, when the club sails from the front of the VHYC all the way down to a buoy in front of Boomer Beach in Port Elliot and back again. However, the day did not go as expected. The wind was exceptionally light. The big cats were moving, at least, but nowhere near as fast as usual. Towards the end of the race the wind dropped out even more than before and several boats gave up and came in, still extremely slowly, and at least one had to be partly towed in by the rescue boat. In the end, out of the cats that finished, Mick McGuire on his AClass 'The Fat Controller' came first, before drifting in very slowly to shore; followed at a distance by Rob Ferguson on his Windrush 'Second Wind' in second place; and Mike Ward on his Arrow in third. The only finisher in Division 2 was Charlie Coombs on GIRT, his AC. Meanwhile, over at the Clayton Bay Boat Club, VHYC member Colin Grundy sailed his Hunter 216, 'Jesse G' with daughter Jesse and friends Stuart and Dave in the two day Rat Race Regatta in Division 2, the Stony Point Division. They achieved 6th place overall in the twenty boat division, an excellent representation for the VHYC. On Wednesday, March 23, the Team Sailors had an excellent afternoon practicing for the upcoming State Competition. The whole fleet got out, practicing quick repeating starts, keeping all the skippers on their toes and needing fast work from the crew. Two and a half hours on the water left the students exhausted but happy. Thanks to Ian Porteous and the teachers from each school who dedicate time to the task of teaching the kids. The day after, Thursday, March 24, was another busy day for the Victor Harbor Yacht Club. Scotch College had 51 Year 4 students come down to Victor Harbor for a day of activities; including rotating the kids through four 1 hour sessions of sailing facilitated by an incredible team of volunteers from the club. The sailors took two to three kids each out on the water for an hour's sail, before coming back to shore and switching the kids over. It was a long day but a good one, and the 8 - 10 year olds had loads of fun (and so did the sailors). Lunch was provided to the club members by the wonderful Colleen Pearsons, Julie Porteous and Alana Hawkins. Scotch College was very pleased with the amazing service and already is planning for next year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/45a10d26-0ebc-47e7-a9bb-08c85876fec4.png/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg