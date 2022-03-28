news, local-news,

The Southern Breakers U15 girls started their season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Port Adelaide at home on Sunday at Breaker Park . The team has welcomed a host of new players with Zoe Warren, Zara Boundey, Sophie Andrews, Sophia Moore, Estelle Dybala and Ella Bryant joining the squad. From the outset Port Adelaide had a tough time on their hands. They had no substitutes to call in in the hot conditions, unlike the Breakers who had a full bench. Most of the first half was spent in the Breakers attack. The midfield strength of Amber Kim, Zoe Warren and Abby Ellis showed early as they got the ball to zippy forward to Nila Mohring for the team's first goal. Taylor Perry was winded when Port did get into attack and had to come off for a short time. When the sub was in place and the game resumed newcomer Ella Bryant applied good pressure and Estelle Dybala's thumping kick put the ball quickly back into attack. The second half started with more intensity from the Port girls, but the Breakers continued to show great form, keeping their structure and passing well. Lokke 'The Blocker' Rennerts and Hannah Rowlands were again solid in defence and Amber Kim and Abby Ellis were using their speed and agility to create chances for the forwards. Kayte O'Donnell had close shots from a corner pass and free kick, but the girls' second goal came from a great running kick by Estelle Dybala. Port managed to get a break from the middle with their forward getting ahead of the defence. A great two-handed deflection by goalie Lucy Boundey saved the shot however and she quickly threw herself on the ball to quell any further attack. Boundey was called on for a few more saves in quick succession, but the Breakers shut down the Port midfield again with O'Donnell scoring to make it 3-0. It was a great performance by the girls who will playing some tough opposition this year and coping with the havoc of COVID as games get postponed and cancelled. Their next game will be away on Wednesday night at Marion against Cove, followed by another trip down to town next Sunday to play Flinders Uni. U15 Girls Sponsors are South Coast Lending, Southern Cross Legal and Sportspower Victor Harbor. The Southern Breakers other team scores were U12 lost 6-4 and U17 JPL Boys lost 4-3. Southern Breakers under 12 JSL team played Birkalla yellow on Sunday in very hot conditions at Jack Smith Park. The Breakers fought a great game just keeping Birkalla in the sights, but losing the game 6-4 in an entertaining match. Goals kicked for Southern Breakers coming off the boot of Jett Berresheim in a great effort. Next game to be played Noarlunga away in the U12 Cup knock out round. U10 MinRoo are playing their first game against South Adelaide Panther at Breakers Park at 9am. U11 MinRoo are playing their first game against South Adelaide Panther at Breakers Park at 10am. U14 JSL are playing their first game against Sturt Lions at Breaker Park at 10am and U17 JPL are playing against FK Beograd at Breakers Park from 12 noon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/5f9a4be6-cf36-46f1-b77d-5f3ebae9ecb0.jpg/r1372_926_3979_2399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg