Great Southern women back on footy field

Great Southern women's footy is back, and it started with a bang on Kangaroo Island as Yankalilla and Goolwa/Port Elliot faced off. While the Tigers led by four points at half time, the Magpies stormed home to come out on top, 6.5 (41) to 5.3 (33). Goolwa/Port Elliot's Kaya Angus kicked two goals and Caitlin Curyer kicked one, while Yankalilla's Erin Smith bagged two and Lisa Henley got one. Angus, Amber McKinlay, and Megan Hoad were the Magpies' best, while Teagan Stewart, Chloe Howlett and Kelesha Rewiti-Edwards were the Tigers' best. It was a high-scoring game between the 2021 grand finalists McLaren and Willunga, but the reigning premiers were victorious. A valiant effort by McLaren's Sheena Peters, who kicked four goals, and Ally Bailey and Ruby Flanagan-Sjoberg was not enough to stop Willunga. Emily Steele snagged four goals for the Demons, while Stellar Remphrey-Pese had three and Bella Rigby kicked two. Lauren Buchanan was Willunga's best on ground in a game with a final score of 8.4 (52) to 12.8 (80). In the third and final game of round one, Mount Compass ran over the top of Victor Harbor, 6.10 (46) to 3.0 (18). League best and fairest for 2021 Demi Sharp continued her impressive form by booting five of her side's six goals, with great support from Linda Shute, Kiara Upitis, and Emma Zimmermann. Victor Harbor's Demi Morse slotted two goals, and her side's best players included Skye Kartinyeri-Sumner, Tegan Yeomans, and Jasmine Bailey.

