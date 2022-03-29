news, local-news,

After two months of meeting online the Women in Business Regional Network is looking forward to resuming in-person events throughout the state from next month. Network founder Carolyn Jeffrey, said COVID-19 and the associated anxiety, had led to the network to meet online weekly during February and March. "We're very excited to be resuming our in-person events throughout the state with the first to be held at Victor Harbor on Monday, April 4," Carolyn said. "Fatigue is probably one of the biggest challenges for anyone in business at the moment - we've been pivoting; many have been extremely busy; and we're still not too sure what the future holds. "There is a real need for women in business to know they have support around them and so our first functions will have a focus on networking, rather than speakers, so that experiences can be shared and relationships built." The move to online only over the past four months has resulted in the networking now welcoming members from across four states - South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales. There have also been participants from Western Australia and the Northern Territory too. "Our online events will be continuing at least twice a month to maintain the connections that have been established across regional women in business nationally," Carolyn said. The first dinner will be held on Monday, April 4, at the Hotel Crown, while the McLaren Vale/Southern Suburbs chapter will resume face-to-face events with a dinner at Mick O'Shea's Irish Pub at Hackham on Tuesday, April 12. The Women in Business Regional Network is open to business owners, managers, staff and those dreaming of owning their own business. You don't have to be a member to attend events, but bookings are essential via Eventbrite.com.au For more information about the Women in Business Regional Network visit www.wibnetwork.com.au or phone Carolyn on 0435 432 203.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/bbd54073-7d3f-4d2f-876c-a7a3db2b443a.png/r0_125_1772_1126_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg