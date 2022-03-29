news, local-news,

Celebrations at Middleton Pioneer Hall on Wednesday, March 23, marked two 90th birthdays and one 80th birthday of members of the Victor Harbor Social Dancing Association. Many of the younger dancers must be heartened to see that continuing to involve one self in an activity that gives enjoyment brings many benefits, which includes physically, socially, and mentally. Dancing is proven to be one of the best ways to stave off the ravages of time and members of the Victor Harbor Social Dancing Association is confirmation of that. Helen and Laurie Ogle and Roma and Brian Waye joined forces in 1990 and became the Founders of this community group. After their retirement in 2015 from their volunteer roles as teachers and administrators, they have continued as active members of the association. They chose the program of dances and their favourite music for the occasion and more than 50 dancers enjoyed the evening. Laurie, Roma and the current president, Randall Rabone, were those celebrating their milestone birthdays in March 2022, with Brian already reaching his 90th birthday in December 2021. For more visit victorharborsocialdancing.net

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/706fdc0a-c47b-4b39-8899-c847265c99ab.JPG/r0_310_5184_3239_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg