Former Crows ruckman Sam Jacobs, CEO Tim Silvers and chairman John Olsen were in Middleton on Thursday, March 24, for the Crows Fleurieu Supporters Group meeting. It was a special night. This was part of a series of visits to regional supporter groups to find out more about what regional members want and how the club can better connect with them. Former Crows ruckman Sam Jacobs has joined the Adelaide Football Club as Club Engagement Executive. "John Olsen and I both grew up in the country, so I know what it is like supporting a team from a distance and the passion these regional fans have for the club," Sam said. "These supporters love the boys and give so much time and passion to the club and they made us feel very welcome in Middleton. "It was great to have the opportunity to sit and have a real conversation with some of our most passionate fans about what the club means to them and what we can do to better connect with them."

