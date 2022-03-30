news, local-news,

On Friday, March 25, at Whalers Inn Encounter Bay, Old Scholars from Prince Alfred College (PAOC) gathered to celebrate their annual Fleurieu Peninsula Dinner where the Headmaster Bradley Fenner gave his final country dinner address before retiring in June 2022. David Brown of Encounter Bay is the local convenor and he welcomed 65 old scholars and partners and mentioned that COVID had taken a toll on the numbers attending with more than 40 apologies. Students who left the school from 1952 ( Bill McKenzie ) onwards were present and enjoyed a quality three course meal and heard summaries from a number of speakers. It was also recorded that the great Port Adelaide footballer, architect, Old Scholar and Kings Beach dweller Ian Hannaford passed away. President of the Old Scholars Association, which has some 10,000 members (the largest old scholars group in the southern hemisphere), Alan Letcher, spoke of the sporting success of old scholars clubs especially in football where three premierships were won last season. Rob Heaslip of Encounter Bay, who left school in 1974, presented a Toast to the school as a community old scholar local and regaled stories of when he was in the Boarding House and his football accomplishments, which have got better with years out of school. In reply the Headmaster Mr. Bradley Fenner spoke of the strong position that the school finds itself and that the new boarding house is now full with numbers of 150 students. Scholastic results have also been as high as ever and the Wombana Student Development Centre on Yorke Peninsula being further improved to assist in students' independence skills. Students in Year 9 go there for a 6 -8 week period. Mr. Fenner will retire after eight very successful years and relocate to Clunes in Victoria where he has a family farm. The new Headmaster David Roberts ex Geelong Grammar and Newington School in Sydney has been appointed. Malcom Catford ( 1953) from Applia in the mid north of SA, who is on holiday in Victor Harbor, was presented a book on the School History for being furthest travelled and it also happened to be his 85th birthday. Secretary PAOC Peter Crouch proposed a toast to the Headmaster in recognition of his contribution to the school and for his happy retirement. The evening finished off with PAOC committee member Rex Wilson, who is a known joke and story teller producing a couple of tales to the mirth of the crowd. David Brown thanked MaryAnn Standish, Executive Officer of PAOC for her organisation of the event and Antony Craven for his assistance. Both have holiday houses in Encounter Bay. All agreed it was a great success with excellent food in an ideal venue like Whalers Inn.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/bf745adb-307c-49a4-9a48-a09f4b3789a4.jpg/r0_763_2165_1986_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg