news, local-news,

The Encounter Celebrations Committee will host its annual flag raising ceremony at the Soldier's Memorial Gardens on Flinders Parade Victor Harbor on Friday, April 8, at 4pm. The event marks the historic meeting between Captain Matthew Flinders and Captain Nicolas Baudin off the Encounter waters on that date in 1802. Despite their respective countries, England and France being at war at that time, the two explorers met and exchanged vital information on the region including the flora and fauna and they discussed the charting of the coastline in this region. The Encounter Celebrations Committee will present prizes to the winning students from local schools that had competed in a colouring competition that has been run in conjunction with the event. Chair of the Encounter Celebrations committee Graham Philp said that the meeting was a significant piece of Australia's history and one that the committee would continue to promote and preserve. "This event is not only important to the region but it was the charting of the final piece of Australia's coastline and it is well documented as being a big part of the nation's history and heritage. We welcome members of the public to witness the re-enactment of the event with the flag raising ceremony on Friday, April 8," he said. For more information on the event or if you want to know more about the Encounter Celebrations committee visit the website www.encountercelebration.org

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/69ad459c-8f74-4802-8cd4-2445218c47cf.jpg/r0_106_1921_1191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg