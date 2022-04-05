news, local-news,

Goolwa Surf Life Saving Club's men's reserve grade surf boat crew has written its name in the club's history books. After a solid lead-up to March's state titles, the crew of four rowers and one sweep won both the short course and full-length races to be named SA's best in 2022. The crew is made up of Daniel Baumer, Brady Hoppen, Garth Reynolds, Alistair Searle, and sweep Adam Parkinson. In the newly-introduced short course surf boat championship at Glenelg, the crew won five out of its five races. They then backed up their form with a win in the surf boat race at the senior state championship at Moana. "At Moana there was a little swell and boats were catching up on our way in, and we had a few close finishes," Hopeen, who is club captain, said. "At Glenelg we had to blast off the beach, there was no time to make any mistakes - with the short course the intensity was higher but it was over faster." He was thrilled to see the crew do so well in its first year. "We started last season and we tried to get a run at it but I did my knee," he said. "It's only really been since November that our training started. "We had our first carnival at Goolwa in December and we did alright, we had a couple of seconds, and then we started properly training." Out of the four rowers, two of them have never been involved with surf boat racing, while the other two came from Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Club. "It's so much fun - I've been here 30 years and this is my first time in a surf boat," he said. "We're so stoked with how we've gone and how we've had our first season go so well... now we've got to keep it up."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/6a15e964-1ec3-4147-a9cc-04983836eaf4.jpg/r0_191_4000_2451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg