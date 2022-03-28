Police call for vigilance after Fleurieu woman is scammed out of thousands of dollars

news, local-news,

Hills Fleurieu Police are reminding the community to be mindful of scammers after an elderly woman was recent victim. Late last month the victim received a call from a woman purporting to be from Mastercard/Visa Security Department claiming there had been unusual transactions on her credit card. The victim provided the caller access to her computer and $19,000 was transferred from her account. The lady became suspicious and contacted her bank but not before $6000 was stolen by the scammer. Investigations are continuing. Remote Access Scams see victims receive unsolicited telephone calls, with the caller informing them that their respective accounts have been hacked or unusual activity has been identified. The caller then informs the victim that in order to rectify the issue, they will need to download an app onto their device or software onto their computer. Unfortunately, the software downloaded is a remote access tool, which provides the scammer with full access and control of the device. This means they will have full access to personal information, passwords and online accounts. Once the scammers have control of the device, large sums of money are often removed from the victim's bank account without their permission. South Australia Police recommend that people do not download software or apps that they are not familiar with, and particularly not at the direction of someone over the telephone. If you receive a call and cannot be certain with whom you are speaking, hang up the phone and make contact with the organisation on a known, reputable number or an alternative contact method such as an email address from their website. For further information on scams affecting South Australians, please visit www.police.sa.gov.au/scams

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mD2CAtAW6YCRaRgZjfziq9/aa21e7ca-d5cb-45e6-910e-d31973aff5fb.jpg/r3_1_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg