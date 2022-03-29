Normanville surf life savers rescue group of paddlers

news, local-news,

Normanville surf life savers have stopped a potential tragedy, rescuing four beachgoers who were being blown out to sea earlier this month. The Alpha Patrol Team and club president Dave Jensen were on deck on Monday, March 14, when a distress call came through the club's landline number, alerting them to the unfolding incident. They were told two people were being swept further from shore in very strong off-shore conditions. Mr Jensen and the Alpha Patrol Team sprung into action; Mr Jensen coordinated the rescue from the cliffs at Carrickalinga Beach as the patrol team helped from Normanville. Mr Jensen said it was faster to get to the location by driving compared to using the rubber dinghy, so that is what he did. When he arrived there were four people drifting out, not two, all on blow-up paddle boards. "The biggest mistake they made was standing up and trying to paddle in, it made them tired," he said. "They were getting blown down towards Myponga; they were about 500m out (from shore)." Luckily, a fishing boat was in the area and the surf life saving team coordinated with the fishers to pull the quartet out of the water. "It was probably a team of 10 people in total involved," Mr Jensen said. All four people were collected and safely returned to shore. Mr Jensen urged paddle boarders visiting the Fleurieu Coast to check wind conditions and stay close to shore, and if they are swept out too far, lay down and paddle in with their hands. Surf Life Saving SA chief executive officer Damien Marangon was glad the rescue went well. "We're incredibly proud and grateful to the Normanville SLSC members, whose quick thinking and actions saved four lives in this rescue," he said. "We know how popular the Normanville beach and surrounding area is with tourists and beach goers, and rescues like this highlight how important it is to have appropriate and rescue ready life saving facilities into the future, in this area, so that our volunteer life savers can keep doing what they do - saving lives." Thanks to the actions of the Normanville Surf Life Saving Club volunteers, six potential tragedies have been prevented so far this season. Mr Marangon said plans for a new surf life saving club facility at Normanville would help protect beachgoers. "We have seen the success of all levels of our lifesaving programs in this area grow, such as the clubs Nipper program and water safety education program VACSWIM," he said. "The rebuild means we can continue these efforts to service the community and the broader Fleurieu area. "We know what the Normanville Surf Life Saving Club means to the local communities, particularly in a place with such high tourism and visitation numbers, and we're proud to continue our world class lifesaving services here." The Normanville Surf Life Saving Club patrols every weekend and public holiday.

