David Basham has been re-elected as the Member for Finniss after a state election that took seven days to declare a clear result. The poll was declared on Tuesday, March 29, at Signal Point, Goolwa and Mr Basham had a fight on his hands during the campaign. In the early days after election day, Independent Lou Nicholson looked a real threat to win the seat with the support of preferences, but was unable to overtake the sitting member. As the 50 per cent pre-polling postal votes were counted, Mr Basham took back control to win the seat. Last election the margin to SA Best was 4.6 per cent, so the seat of Finniss continues to be marginal. Mr Basham said there was a significant swing in the seat of Finniss to Labor. "There was a dis-satisfaction with the Marshall Liberal Government in health and COVID management in only the last few months," Mr Basham said. "I am proud to have delivered meaningful projects in my time and I know they would not have happened without me. The Causeway and the Goolwa Secondary College are two projects I am proud of." More than $124 million in projects was spent in the electorate of Finniss by the Liberal Government for the duration of Mr Basham's term. Mr Basham was elected as the Member of Finniss in 2018 and now finds himself in Opposition for the first time. "The challenge is to hold the Labor Party to its promises, which is meagre in our electorate. There is only a commitment of $6.1 million for extra paramedics in future years. "The Labor government must see through the Liberal Government's commitment to upgrade the South Coast District Hospital to increase emergency department treatment areas from six to fourteen and construction of the new renal unit." Although there was a swing away from the Liberal Party in Finniss, Mr Basham did poll 10,424 first preference votes compared to Labor's Amy Hueppauff 5532 and Independent Lou Nicholson 4728. After preferential votes Mr Basham - 12,258 votes, Ms Nicholson - 11,915, a margin of 0.7 per cent. At the poll declaration at Signal Point were Mr Basham, Ms Nicholson and Greens candidate Anne Bourne. Lou Nicholson thanked the electorate of Finniss for the "incredible opportunity of running". "I've learnt a lot, I've enjoyed just about every minute," she said. "I think it's been a fantastic outcome for Finniss and making the seat marginal, it will be a benefit for our electorate. I look forward to continuing to engage with the community." Mr Basham congratulated Ms Nicholson and Ms Bourne on their campaigns. "I very much thank Lou for her time and commitment she has put forward. I think it was a 12-month commitment that she made in campaigning. No mean feat for anyone as a candidate to do so," he said. "I did that prior to the 2018 election; it's a long, hard road, very lonely at times, so it's tough going in that regard. "Anne, thank you very much for your camaraderie at the polling booths et cetera, very much enjoyed your time and happy to engage any time on any issues. "I'd very much like to thank the other candidates for their efforts during this campaign. It is what makes our democracy so great, to have people of different thoughts and ideas putting their thoughts to people to get themselves elected to our parliament." Mr Basham recognised the work of the electoral commission in the district of Finniss by thanking the returning officer and assistant returning officer. "I thank your team for the efforts you had to go through the last couple of weeks, particularly the last week of counting votes and re-counting votes and making sure you get all those votes up there as quickly as possible," he said. "I'm very privileged to represent the people of Finniss, this is an amazing area. "My family's been in this area since 1838 and I have a huge connection to this part of the world and certainly do think it is the best part of South Australia and the best part of Australia. "It is one of those challenges that as a sitting member you have to continue to fight for your seat and make sure that you're doing what you can for the people of Finniss." Anne Bourne thanked everyone who had been so involved in this process. "It's been a real privilege to be a candidate and to connect with the voters of Finniss and to think very deeply about the concerns of people who live in Finniss and have an opportunity to work with so many people in this incredibly important process of democracy," Anne said.

