The Federal Budget was released on Tuesday, March 29 and the electorate of Mayo had wins and losses with the local Member Rebekha Sharkie giving the Budget a C+. "There are some important announcements for Mayo. However, this Budget has monumental failures with respect to climate change and renewable energy, aged care workforce support, a federal integrity commission, regional infrastructure, palliative care, social housing and rental assistance," Ms Sharkie said. Ms Sharkie has advocated strongly with the Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Minister for Heath Greg Hunt for greater funding in Mayo and in particular health. "I am pleased to see the government allocate funding for drug and alcohol treatment ($27.9 million), the mobile black spot program and improved NBN in the regions, expanded mental health care as well as Medicare-rebatable MRIs, which should pave the way for Victor Harbor to obtain an affordable MRI machine," Ms Sharkie said. "I also welcome the short-term cut in the fuel excise, which will provide relief to motorists across Mayo. But beyond that, there are major shortfalls in this lack lustre Budget. "The aged care workforce has been abandoned, with the Government's commitments unable to address the systemic problems regarding wages and conditions. Nor did Mayo receive the desperately needed funding for a palliative care unit on the South Coast." Ms Sharkie welcomed $24.4 million over four years to continue specialist services to support older people and their families seeking help with elder abuse. "However, the $250 payment to senior Australians is woefully short and does not address the systemic cost of living pressure," she said. Other key health funding were $547.0 million over five years from 2021-22 to provide mental health Stage 2 reforms through the National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan and $15.1 million over four years from 2022-23 to introduce a case conferencing item on the Medicare Benefits Schedule to support eligible patients to access multidisciplinary mental health care and to continue a range of headspace programs. Other Mayo-related funding includes: $9.6 million for a South Eastern Freeway Safety Upgrade $2.5 million for McLaren Vale Treated Water Storage $500,000 for the McLaren Vale Irrigation Water Security Business Case. Senior Australians and Aged Care Pillar 1: Home Care $5.4 million in 2022-23 to continue consultation on the design of wider aged care reforms, including a new regulatory framework for the Support at Home Program. While this is promising I note concerns raised by aged care providers including Local Government providers with the level of engagement through the consultation program. Pillar 2: Residential Aged Care Services and Sustainability $20.1 million over three years to complete implementation of the Australian National Aged Care Classification and support the transition to the new funding model. Pillar 3: Residential Aged Care Quality and Safety I welcome $345.7 million over 4 years from 2022-23 to improve medication management for RACF residents and more investment in trialling multidisciplinary outreach care for residents. Pillar 4: Workforce I also welcome $10.8 million in 2022-23 to implement the next stage of regulatory reforms across aged, disability and veterans' care sectors. Pillar 5: Governance The committed $6.1 million in 2022-23 to extend the aged care system regional stewardship outreach model for a further six months to strengthen governance of the aged care system. While the Boosting Participation and Building Australia's Workforce in the Education, Skills and Employment portfolio is welcomed, this alone cannot address the shortage of workers in aged care without express measures to address the underpayment and poor conditions such as support and funding for the work value case before the Fair Work Commission. Health I know health is one of the most important issues for people living in Mayo. But in this Budget, we have received little support for our region. We did not receive any commitment for a palliative care facility on the South Coast. However, other funding commitments include: $296.5 million for improvements in regional, rural and remote health through a stronger rural health strategy' to focus on improving health outcomes by ensuring a quality health workforce is distributed across the country $45.4 billion over four years to the PBS for more affordable medicines $66m for deregulation of access to Medicare funded medical resonance imaging (MRI) units in MMM2-7 areas including Mayo This will allow regional and rural patients to access Medicare-funded MRI services on any MRI machine at an accredited practice in MMM 2 to 7 regions. This will be a great outcome for regional patients who urgently need access to quality, affordable services close to home reducing out of pocket costs and travel times. Communications I have heard your concerns about mobile black spots across Mayo, i frequently write and meet with Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher about unreliable internet in the regions. $811.8 million for Connecting Regional Australia will deliver telecommunications investment to regional, rural and remote areas over the next five years $4.3 billion in committed and growing funding for the ABC and SBS Establishment of a Cell Broadcast National Messaging System (CBNMS) to deliver near real time warning messages to mobile phones in emergency and disaster events $5.7 million to deliver Australian television content to broadcasters in the Pacific $31.6 million toward Online Safety initiatives and to support the work of the eSafety Commissioner $20 million for the final round of the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand Fund. There is also an additional $480 million towards upgrading the NBN fixed wireless network which will improve services available to more than one million premises by 2024. Climate Change, Environment and Renewable Energy This Budget has fundamentally failed generations of Australians in regards to climate change. The committed funding toward addressing the climate emergency is woefully inadequate, and does little to address the threat to lives and livelihoods that climate change presents. Despite catastrophic fires and floods during this term of Parliament, the Government has non will nor plan to commit to meaningful action on climate. As part of the Budget, the Government commits: $148.6 million to support more investment in affordable and reliable power, including the development of community microgrid projects in regional and rural Australia. $60.4 million for plastic recycling through the Recycling Modernisation Fund (RMF) An additional $100 for the Environment Restoration Fund (ERF), extending the program for three more years $128.5 million over 4 years from 2022-23 to deliver improved environmental outcomes, and support economic recovery and job creation through more efficient assessment processes $62.3 million to establish a regional planning scheme to deliver up to 10 bioregional plans in priority development regions $11 million over two years to drive forward Indigenous cultural heritage reforms. Families and Social Services $1.3 billion women's safety package for the implementation of the next National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children One-off, tax-free Cost of Living Payment of $250 to around six million eligible payment recipients and concession card holders $10.5 million to build the long-term viability of the financial counselling sector $100 million for 720 new Safe Places projects across the country providing a crisis and transitional accommodation for women and children escaping violence $54.6 million for the Keeping Women Safe in their Homes and Safe Phones programs. The Escaping Violence Payment will be extended for a further three years through a $240 million investment that is estimated to support 37,500 victim-survivors on a demand driven basis. Agriculture One-off increase in working holiday visas, with an additional 11,000 places available. $267.1 million for a simplified trade system for exporters, farmers, producers $20 million in grant programs through interested states and territories to improve on-farm bio-security and enhance pest and disease traceability A further $27.3 million for the agricultural biodiversity stewardship program An additional $84.5 million to consolidate the four year drought resilience funding plan $15.4 million for a 2nd round of Agricultural Show Development Grants program $86.2 million over five years for states and territories to establish timber plantations. Disability I am glad to see Government has recognised the shortfall of workers in the disability workforce - and commit $12.3 million to address it. In addition: $44.6 million over 2 years from 2022-23 to continue support for businesses who employ mature-aged Disability Employment Services program participants through the Restart Wage Subsidy $7.3 million over 2 years from 2022-23 to further support people with disability and their families including $6.1 million over 2 years from 2022-23 to promote the Field to assist job seekers with disability to find, and engage with employment opportunities $1.2 million in 2022-23 to expand the existing 'Autism: What Next?' website. Early childhood education and childcare $19.4 million to support more child care places in regional, rural and remote Australia supporting families to access services and boosting women's workforce participation. Additional grant rounds for the CCCF open competitive program, specifically targeting areas where there is gaps in childhood in regional and remote communities.

