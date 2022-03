news, local-news,

South Australians are reminded to shift their clocks back an hour at 3am to 2am this Sunday, April 3 as daylight saving ends. The end of daylight saving keeps the state in line with time changes across Australia. Each year, daylight saving begins on the first Sunday in October and ends on the first Sunday in April the following year. People are also asked to ensure their smoke alarms are functional and check the battery so they operate in the event of a fire.

