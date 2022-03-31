Deteriorating Hay Flat track to likely learn its fate in 2023/24

news, local-news,

The District Council of Yankalilla has pushed back the investigation of a section of track between Maple Lane and Mount Hayfield Road, in Hay Flat, until at least next year. Described as a deteriorated track that is impassable for most vehicles, council has not made a decision on whether to undertake works to improve the track, or permanently close the section. The track has been a discussion topic for many years, with it being left unnamed during a rural road naming process in 2009, due to it not being a viable all weather, general vehicle access road. At its March meeting, council weighed up whether to include $40,000 in the 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget to undertake alignment works to the track, as well as other erosion control works. However, the motion to undertake the aforementioned works was not supported by elected members, with a number of them suggesting it wasn't an essential project. The project would require a two-staged process over a two-year period, which is likely to require a budget of around $105,000. Over the years, the unnamed track has continued to deteriorate, and it is now impassable for most vehicles. The track is attractive to off-road vehicles, which has seemingly contributed to the erosion of the area. The track links Maple Lane and Mount Hayfield Road, and has in the past provided direct access to Hay Flat Road for properties located to the west of both Maple Lane and Mount Hayfield Road. Council said that no adjoining property relies upon the track for direct access, however, property owners use the track, which can reduce travel time by around 25 minutes. In February this year, a total of nine property owners told council that they would use the track if upgrades were made to the section. CFS captains at Parawa and Hay Flat said they are in support of the track remaining open and maintained to a condition that could be used in an emergency situation. "The local community would benefit from being able to drive from Mount Hayfield Road to Maple Lane," a council spokesperson said. "The track could be used in emergencies, particularly as part of a bush fire evacuation plan for residents and an access track for the CFS." The spokesperson said the track is currently deteriorating to such an extent that it may not be possible for anyone to access it, using a 4WD or otherwise, in the near future. "The erosion of the track, along with its steep gradient and the rocky outcrops that exist in places means that its current state cannot be easily rectified," the spokesperson said. "The track could possibly, with a large amount of re-engineering, be resurfaced to a level where it could be used by 2WD vehicles." Cr David Olsson said spending money of fixing the track could be a waste of funds, due to natural causes, such as rain, potentially washing away potential upgrades and returning it to "square one". Following extensive discussion, council voted in favour of actions being investigated by the new term of council for its 2023/24 Annual Business Plan and Budget.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/565d9610-5937-4407-a973-6d4054dbd067.PNG/r3_53_1035_636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg