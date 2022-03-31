news, local-news,

The best surfers in the country and around the state will converge on the Fleurieu Peninsula over one big weekend. The 2022 Southern Surf Festival will be held at Middleton Point from April 30 to May 1. They will be competing for the state titles and there will also be much more happening than just the action on the water. There will be live music, local food produce, refreshments and arts and crafts. A board swap meet award ceremony in the surf school and the titles up for grabs will by in shortboard, longboard, kneeboard and para surfing. For more information regarding the event visit southernsurffestival.com.au One of the main competitors is world para surfing champion Jocelyn Neumueller, who represents everything that is good about the sport and the inclusiveness of the event, In January, former Victor Harbor woman Jocelyn Neumueller joined the Surfing SA board to help build the state's para surfing program and in December 2021, she won gold at the ISA World Para Surfing Championship. She represented Australia in The Irukandjis team and competed in the Prone 2 division, which is for people who cannot get on the board or paddle independently. She wants other disabled athletes to get into surfing and experience the thrill she feels when in the water. "I can hop on the same wave as everyone else, I can go every direction - there's no limitations when I'm in the ocean," she told The Times. "That sense of freedom and that sense of independence that I can get when I'm on a wave - I can't get that anywhere else." Neumueller has sat on numerous boards already so she hopes to make a difference with her knowledge and experience. "My mission is trying to rather than just being on a disability-based board, bring that inclusion aspect to a mainstream board and build inclusion in the sport," she said. "Surfing SA already does so many great things and I think it's only going to improve into the future if we can work on that inclusion, which we're already making great steps forward." She hopes to simultaneously build numbers in the sport and create para divisions throughout the state. "I was involved in organising the para division at the Southern Surf Festival (in 2021). That was the first of any para division in any event in SA," she said. "It's really tough because you need numbers for it to work. "I guess if there's only one person it makes it really difficult - we saw it even if you look at how the scoring differed between divisions (at the Southern Surf Festival), it's so hard to judge capacity between people laying down and people standing. "That's something that needs to be worked through, but we're working with Surfing SA to try and boost numbers and participation in para surfing so hopefully that can flow through to every level." While there is no national para surfing circuit, there are the national championships, which she hopes to do well in and attend the 2022 world championships as a result. Former Victor Harbor woman Jocelyn Neumueller took out gold in her division at the ISA World Para Surfing Championship, which was held from December 6 to 11 at Pismo Beach in California. "It was in our favour to a degree that (Pismo Beach) was similar to Middleton, minus the impact of the pier," she said. "I was up against someone with CP (cerebral palsy) who could walk, a quadruple amputee and another person who was a paraplegic and had full use of both arms. "We saw they were rewarding the big waves, and coming from Middleton we've had a lot of practice on the big waves, so we just went for the biggest waves of the heat and were rewarded for that." She defeated Spain's Sarah Almagro, who scored 14.67, while her Irukandjis teammate Samantha Bloom, who won the last two world championships, snagged the bronze medal with 13.73. It is an impressive effort, seeing as Neumueller only got back on the board for the first time since she was a kid just over a year ago, in the midst of the pandemic. "I was swimming competitively, looking at potentially trying to qualify in swimming, but between pools being closed and having surgery which meant I couldn't get in the water for a while, we went out one day - literally went and grabbed some boards from my parents from when we were kids and went out - and I kind of got hooked ever since that," she said. "We went to Moana just to get in the water and I regained my love for the ocean. Since then we've built up a crew down south and have gone out three times a week, no matter what the conditions are." Her team consists of Fleurieu men Matt Henwood, Vance Gordon, and Matt Walsh, who have helped her love the sport again and make it accessible. They help her onto the board, push her onto the wave, and catch her. "It really is a team effort. I can't get onto a wave if the pusher doesn't push in the correct direction," she said. Using a solid glass suction handle on top of the board, she uses her elbow and forearm to pivot. "I basically lay flat on the board and have standard fins in the back, and we place the handle about a third of the way down the board, and we've got extra tail pads and traction over the board so I don't slide off the board," she said. "On land, having only function in one arm, I'm restricted to where my wheelchair can go and limited in what I can do, whereas when I'm on my board and in the ocean, the ocean doesn't judge," she said.

The 2022 Southern Surf Festival will be held at Middleton Point from April 30 to May 1 Michael Simmons