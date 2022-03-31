news, local-news,

Anyone knows who lives on the south coast and in particular Victor Harbor, realises that it is one of the best places in the world to be. One person who does not require any reminding is the gentleman who has made it his job over the past decade to spruik the qualities of Victor Harbor, Town Crier Mike Willett. Mike has just returned from Wyong, New South Wales, where he has competed against the best Town Criers in the country and he finished a credible seventh. "The championship was held in Wyong, New South Wales, with more than 20 Criers and attendants from New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and ACT," Mike said. "The winner was Judy Campbell from Echuca in Victoria. I came what I thought was a fairly respectable seventh. The difference between me and the winner with a maximum of 100 points, was just eight points. Very close." But Mike's greatest accomplishment was his successful bid for Victor Harbor to host the 2023 National Town Criers Championship. "At the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Australian Town Criers AGM, I made a bid for the 2023 championships to be held in Victor Harbor. The bid was accepted unanimously after a presentation. Further bids were made by Maryborough and Queanbeyan," he said. "I was also elected to the executive of the Guild. Planning starts now to hold the championships in April next year. Unfortunately as the host Crier, I am not able to compete, but still have a role to play in the event. City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins said seventh was a "highly respectable" position to finish. "It is fabulous news of Mike taking part in the championships and for Victor Harbor to hosting the next event. The person who won must be incredible, because Mike is so good," Dr Jenkins said. "I encourage Mike to make a deputation to council on his experience and achievements at the championships and his successful bid to host the 2023 National Town Criers Championship."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/84d57ba9-18f2-4787-8253-d72ab7a78c4d.jpg/r0_606_3618_2650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Victor Harbor Town Crier Mike Willett finished seventh in the National Town Crying event held in New South Wales Michael Simmons