The success of the Red Hot Summer Tour on Sunday, March 13, in Victor Harbor has a Victor Harbor councillor wanting the council to investigate the possibilities of holding more popular big ticket events. Deputy Mayor of the City of Victor Harbor Nick Hayles asked the question at the council meeting on Monday, March 28 to explore opportunities to attract events similar to the Red Hot Summer Tour to the area and what more could be done? "It was a great event and terrific for Victor Harbor. Be great to see more come to our city," Cr Hayles said. Council spokesperson responded to C Hayles' question. "The direction for how the council invests in the attraction, retention and development of major festivals and events in the city is intended to be outlined in the Festivals and Events Strategy that is currently being developed," the council spokesperson said . "The design and implementation of a Festivals and Events Strategy has been included as an action within the adopted City of Victor Harbor, Economic Development Strategy. Following the adoption of the Economic Development Strategy the council have been successful in receiving a $20,000 grant funding through the Building Better Regions funding program to support the development of the Festivals & Events Strategy. "Much of the community and event industry engagement has occurred for this strategy, with a draft document under review. It is envisaged that a draft strategy document will be presented to the council in coming months for feedback, in preparation for community consultation." The essence of the Festivals and Events Strategy is to shift the councils resources away from the direct management of major festivals and events, with a greater focus on the attraction and facilitation of major festivals and events occurring in the City. The number of major festivals and events occurring in the City has grown significantly since 2014 from 13 major events either administered or approved to occur in the city to 31 major events either administered or approved to occur in the Victor Harbor. To progress council's approach to attracting and increasing the number of quality events in Victor Harbor the following actions have been identified. They include complete the Festivals and Events Strategy, compile a prospectus outlining the venues, resources and support that can be provided to major events, review budgetary increases to the councils Festivals & Events grants program that support the attraction of new major events to the city, commensurate to the increases in major festivals and events occurring in the city and the desire for further growth in this activity area, increase the resource of the festivals and events officer from three days per week to four days per week. Council continue to investigate sustainable business models that allow for local festivals to grow and succeed and will work with Events SA on the attraction of new events to Victor Harbor. The Red Hot Summer Tour came to Kent Reserve in Victor Harbor and bands such as Hunters and Collectors, The Living End, James Reyne and The Angels rocked from 1pm to 10pm. It was a sold out event with approximately 5000 in attendance. Organiser Duane McDonald said the Kent Reserve location was "a fantastic location with great views and access". "The artists loved coming to Victor Harbor and performing with some actually staying on for the week," he said. The event went seamlessly for the organisers with very little challenges. "We had fantastic support from council and police to ensure the event went smoothly," Mr McDonald said. The tour runs annually across 30 locations Australia wide and it is undecided on locations and routing for 2023 as yet. The organisers involved the Victor Harbor community in the event with the Rotary Club of Victor Harbor being able to raise funds. Rotary Australia started a Flood Relief Appeal for flood victims on the east coast of the country. The Rotary Club of Victor Harbor donated $10,000 to the appeal with $5000 of the donation made from members volunteering at the Red Hot Summer Tour.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/87d9c343-36dc-4cff-a9cb-3d229d7e8e0e.JPG/r0_246_3696_2334_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

City of Victor Harbor deputy mayor Nick Hayles explores the strategy to attract more big ticket events to the region Michael Simmons