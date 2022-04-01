Free sight support expo to take place in Victor Harbor

news, local-news,

Victor Harbor residents experiencing poor eye health will have the opportunity to participate in a free sight support expo next month. The event, which is hosted by Quantum RLV, will take place on May 3 at the Victor Harbor Library, and will allow residents to talk about pressing issues and discuss assistive technology. Those who may be affected by macular disease, glaucoma, stroke, blindness or any condition which affects their vision, as well as those with reading and learning challenges, are welcome. Family and carers are also welcome, as are health care professionals and their clients. For many, the last two years have been challenging, with the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to attend face-to-face appointments. Quantum RLV explained that everyone experiences a different level of vision loss, and that a tailored approach is needed to provide the best information to help each individual. "Low vision is a term used to describe a reduced quality of vision experienced by an individual, where spectacles and contact lenses are no longer enough," Quantum RLV said. "Although low vision is an everyday term, the reality is that every individual is unique and needs a tailored solution to help them retain their independence and function well in their everyday life." On the day of the expo, there will be an opportunity to discuss individuals' specific low vision issues and understand what assistive technology is available with an opportunity to road test equipment. The event will take place on May 3 at the Victor Harbor Library from 10:30am to 4pm.

