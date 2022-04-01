news, local-news,

The Great Southern Football League (GSFL) is highly regarded as a league that has vision and looks to the future. The GSFL, under president Terry Corcoran, continues to drive excellence and providing a safe environment to play and be part of the game of Australian Rules football. The GSFL has appointed a Chief Medical Doctor to oversee match day medical services and integrate medical expertise with match day staff (high performance staff and coaches) and communicate with all appropriate parties to ensure they are aware of the medical status of players that may affect training, competition, or the general wellbeing of individual players. Dr Michael Reid has been appointed to the position. Dr Reid will integrate medical expertise with other health care providers, including the club doctor (if they have one), to make medical decisions that affect players' safe participation and provide an independent assessment of a player's ability to play in an association match if he/she makes himself /herself medically unavailable for the association matches. "As stated previously, the GSFL believes that this appointment is long overdue, however, it is now even more relevant with the current medical situation that we are currently experiencing with the COVID pandemic. The GSFL welcomes Dr Michael Reid to this position," GSFL president Terry Corcoran said. Doc Ried is based at his surgery in the McLaren Vale Family Practice. "I believe that it's a position that we have needed for some time and given the current situation that we find ourselves in, it's a position that we need even more," Mr Corcoran said. "With the last two years of issues with COVID19, we fully understand the power of sport to connect people and at the heart of the League's purpose is being involved with our community. "The GSFL believes that culture is paramount and the League is committed to developing its people in a supportive environment. "Connecting to thrive and win is not just about connecting with fans and members, but about staff, players and coaches connecting with each other with care, to build genuine relationships. We're committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. "Doctor Michael Reid comes to us with a vast experience in sports medicine, he currently is the Medical Officer for the Willunga Football Club, a position that he has held for more than 10 years and where he was recently awarded Life Membership of the club." Prior to moving to the area, Doctor Reid was the Chief Medical Officer for the Melbourne Football Club in the AFL. Dr Reid will continue to attend all home and away matches for the Willunga Football Club, but his new position will allow all clubs to seek his medical advice if required. GSFL Association Match Day Doctor will be available during association training sessions and the association matches on game day on the Saturday of the June long weekend (Saturday June 11). The focus of these roles is the clinical management of players before, during and immediately following relevant training and matches.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/461fcbf7-7378-4846-8d37-2a1d225315bc.jpg/r0_171_584_501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dr Michael Reid has been appointed as the chief medical officer for the Great Southern Football League Michael Simmons