Victor Harbor Coastcare, Mark Koolmatrie shine at South Australian Landcare Awards

Victor Harbor Coastcare and Mark Koolmatrie were recognised at the South Australian Landcare Awards last Thursday at the Living Kaurna Cultural Centre in Adelaide. The awards celebrate the incredible efforts of individuals and groups, young and old, to protect state natural resources, stewarding a more resilient landscape for the future. Richard House, chairman of Victor Harbor Coastcare, said it was an unbelievable honour for the group to be awarded the Coastcare Award. "It is amazing to receive the award after so many years of work - we have been in existence for 22 years, and we all try our best working together in the dunes," he said. "We were lucky enough to be nominated for the award, and then we made it to the final three. Last Thursday, I went up and saw that we had won the award and I thought it was wonderful." Mr House said the group works actively along Victor Harbor's coastline, from the Bluff Reserve all the way to Hayborough dunes. "A big current project, aided by a contractor, is removal of casuarina glauca, from the Bluff. This is arduous hands and knees work using the techniques of drill and fill, and frilling," Mr House said. "We are also involved in similar work removing tamarisk near the famous causeway to Granite Island. "Elsewhere, we have provided public education by establishing a dune plants garden and installing illustrated educational panels." After more than two decades of hard work, the group is showing no signs of slowing down. With a number of fantastic members involved in the group, Victor Harbor is likely to benefit for many years to come. "You will never get anywhere unless you start somewhere," Mr House said. It was double delight during last week's awards, with Mark Koolmatrie taking home the KPMG Indigenous Land Management Award. Mr Koolmatrie is an enthusiastic Ngarrindjeri story-teller and learner who engages indigenous people and landholders in a process of re-learning about indigenous values and land management practices. Some of the practices include the management of aquatic ecosystems in the Ngarrindjeri nation, especially Fleurieu Peninsula Swamps. Mr Koolmatrie said he was "shocked" to learn that he had won the award, but was extremely grateful to learn that his work, along with the work of countless others, was viewed as important. "Initially, I was shocked. You don't look after the environment for accolades, you look after country because that's your role as an indigenous person, to be a steward and look after country," he said. "It was amazing to see that the hard work from myself, and countless others, have put into the Yundi Nature Conservancy had been viewed by others as being important. "To win a Landcare award and represent South Australia for indigenous land management is huge because it acknowledges the importance that our people play in looking after country. "We have done it for tens of thousands of years, if not since the dawn of time, and to be recognised was very humbling." After years of "operating the old ways in the new world", Mr Koolmatrie said he hopes that his work will leave a legacy of what passionate individuals can achieve. "We were up against native title bodies, that have plenty of resources behind them. Then there's us, a little humble group of people that care for country and want to give something back," he said. "These stories show that you can achieve great things by believing that you are doing the right thing - there are a whole lot of volunteers that go above and beyond. "It's kind of feels like a David and Goliath story." Mr Koolmatrie explained that the award doesn't just highlight the mountain of work that has been achieved over the last year, it shines a light on a lifetime of giving back to country. "It has been a journey. This hasn't come about because of the last couple of months or years, it has been a lifetime journey. Winning this award is a lifetime achievement," he said. He also praised the groups and individuals from the Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island who were nominated or an award, stating the work they are doing is creating positive outcomes for the environment. Landcare Association of South Australia executive officer Dr. Eleanor Pratt paid tribute to the award finalists and winners as champions of the Landcare community.. "It was exciting to see the high calibre of projects being delivered in South Australia," she said. "Our community is working so hard to care for our environment and promote more sustainable land management strategies, and it is wonderful to be able to recognise and celebrate their achievements. "On behalf of the South Australian Landcare community, I congratulate all the finalists and winners in the award categories." Winners in National Award categories will represent South Australia at the 2022 National Landcare Awards to be held at the ICC Darling Harbour in Sydney on Wednesday, August 24.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/ea5cb598-a8f1-4cbe-9b02-dd256d35910d.jpg/r20_0_8218_4632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg