The 2022 Great Southern Football League association (GSFL) coaches have been appointed and it is headlined by A Grade Men's - Gianni Petrucci, as the Senior Coach. Gianni coaches the A grade team at the McLaren Football Club. GSFL president Terry Corcoran said Gianni had been appointed for a two year term. "Gianni brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the position and has some innovative ideas to bring the Pilmore Cup back to the GSFL," Terry said. The Under 17's will be coached by Tom Pearson the senior colts coach at the Encounter Bay Football Club. "Tom has had great success with his chargers and will bring a youthful experience to the boys," Terry said. The Under 15's will be coached by Bryn Loots the Junior Colts Coach at the McLaren Football Club and the GSFL Academy Coach for the last three years. "His coaching record has been great with finishing top of the ladder in 2020 with only one loss in the home and away season, unfortunately his team suffered a number of injuries during the finals and went down to a strong Willunga team," Terry said. A Grade Women's coach is Wade Phillips the coach of the Willunga A grade Women's Premiership team in 2021. Wade was assistant coach for last year's successful Women's association team. Under 17 Girls coach is Todd Steele the premiership coach of the Willunga Football Club and Under 17's in 2021 as well. Todd also coached Boys Junior Colts. Todd is an experienced coach and multiple premiership player, (seven in total including being captain of the A grade's six in a row) for Willunga, also played League football for the South Adelaide Football Club with 54 games. This year's Association games will be hosted by the Southern Football League and played on June 11, at the Bice Oval, Christies Beach.

