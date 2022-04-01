news, local-news,

McLaren Vale-based winery Hither & Yon has teamed up with Flinders University to become its first official Fearless wine partner. The new partnership will support and inspire the University's innovative and emerging thinkers, as part of Flinders' recently launched Fearless brand. Hither & Yon, Director Malcom Leask was thrilled to partner with the University, a relationship he hoped would provide sustained shared thinking between the two brands and exciting opportunities for the young and innovative leaders of the student body. "There is a great synergy and shared philosophy between the two brands. Hither & Yon are excited to join Flinders University and its community of inspired and ambitious young thinkers. Together with Flinders University, we want to make a difference and invest in the future growth of our industry and state," Mr Leask said. Under the two-year partnership, Hither & Yon's wine will be utilised exclusively by the University at their Fearless events, including Fearless Conversations as an inaugural 'Fearless Partner' and at FUMA exhibition openings. Hither & Yon and Flinders University will also work together to explore options for Flinders' students to undertake work experience or internships with the local winery. Sarah Walsh, Interim Executive Director, Office of Communication, Marketing and Engagement said that Flinders University was proud to be partnering with a leading local South Australian business. "Flinders University is home to thought-leaders and change makers, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with Hither & Yon whose vision for the future and commitment to sustainability closely aligns with ours," Ms Walsh said. Innovation and growth are instrumental to the values both Hither & Yon and Flinders University hold, enabling the wine brand to become the state's first carbon neutral winery and a leader in regenerative agriculture, whilst the University is well on the way to achieving climate positive status through solar generation and a raft of sustainability initiatives. "By partnering with such a progressive and sustainable brand like Hither & Yon, we are able to continue our commitment to connect and showcase how collaboration between universities and industry can lead to remarkable innovations and discoveries that change the way we operate," Ms Walsh said. "South Australia's food and wine sector is one of our state's leading industries and this new partnership will provide our students with unique learning opportunities that will set them apart in a competitive job market." For further information on Hither & Yon visit https://hitherandyon.com.au/ Hither & Yon is a family-run winery, with vineyards across McLaren Vale serving up delicious wines and great conversation at their cosy cellar door in Willunga. Hither & Yon wine and all that it stands for, has been meaningfully crafted by the current generation of the Leask family, brothers Richard and Mal, along with the passion of those who surround them. This collective of artisan wines is made with grapes from across the family's eclectic vineyards in McLaren Vale, South Australia. Since the label's beginning in 2011, the passionate team behind this wine have embodied the thoughtful principle behind the brand name, 'here and over there', in every possible way. The biodiversity and creativity of the McLaren Vale region, and of Hither & Yon itself, translates across the seas where Hither & Yon's quality drops are enjoyed and shared among friends in all corners of the globe. Journey with Hither & Yon and share their wines among your food & your friends, whether you're at hearth & home or hither & yon. Flinders University's new Fearless brand reflects the brave research, committed people and student-centred approach that has defined the University since its inception in 1966. The University has a long history of bold leadership and fearless innovation and is dedicated to improving lives on a global scale. Flinders knows that progress and success are rarely achieved in isolation, and through fearless industry partnerships will forge ahead to shape the future of South Australia and improve lives for generations to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/091c0f88-e1ca-46b2-bc76-bd044cddc4c0.jpeg/r0_141_2016_1280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg