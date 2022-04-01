news, local-news,

Whalers Peninsula Community Association Inc (WPCA) celebrated its 20th anniversary on Friday, April 1. There was a sausage sizzle and Alexandrina and City of Victor Harbor mayors Keith Parkes and Moira Jenkins were in attendance. The motto of WPCA is 'Local People Helping Local People', as the organisation assists those in need, in particular the homeless.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/983c0617-8928-4130-ad1b-a2b141dc266f.JPG/r898_95_4928_2372_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg