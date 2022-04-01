news, local-news,

The inaugural Variety Aussie Muscle Car Run raised an incredible $510,000! The events was run from Friday, March 25 to April 1 and more than 100 car enthusiasts in 50 classic muscle cars are started their engines to raise funds for kids in need. The event travelled 1363km from Adelaide, through Clare and to Port Augusta, to finish in Glenelg, taking in racetracks at Mallala and The Bend in between and engaging with regional towns along the way. Willunga, Goolwa and Victor Harbor were key stopover destinations. The Aussie Muscle Car Run attracted entrants from all across the country and featured vehicles built from 1963 -1977, which are the the glory days of Bathurst. Including models such as the Monaro, Torana, Charger and the Falcon GT HO, VW, Mini Cooper S, to name a few. The goal was to raise in excess of $250,000 for kids in need and this event joins the Variety Bash, 4WD Adventure and Variety Moto Run to be the fourth on-going fundraising motoring event managed by the children's charity. The $510,000 raised easily surpassed the $250,000 figure. Kevin May of Goolwa is patron of the Aussie Muscle Car Run and invented the idea of the event in 2011. "I was president of the Falcon GT Club SA at the time and I went to the Leukaemia Foundation with a business plan to raise funds. So we ran the event, raising funds for leukaemia research and in 2022 we are going to run the event raising funds for Variety," Kevin said. "I lost my sister due to a blood disorder and it was my motivation to raise funds for leukaemia and now Variety, the children's charity. It is an amazing event, as it brings a lot of people together, who have similar interests. It builds friendships that last a lifetime." Jeff Gilbert of Meadows said he has driven his 1968 GT Falcon in every event. "My wife Beverly and I did the first Muscle Car Run in 2012 and it was called the Leukaemia Muscle Car Run and now it is the Variety SA event. Beverly passed away due to leukaemia and I vowed I would do every event I could in memory of her and to raise funds for those who need it," Jeff said. "It is a lot of fun,"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/abf50588-8bda-4411-8582-a9a31b44ba86.jpg/r162_256_1475_998_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg