The Chiton Rocks, Goolwa, Normanville and Port Elliot surf life saving clubs have shared in $40,000. The money comes from the Federal Government investment in Surf Life Saving Australia's (SLSA) Beach Safety Equipment Fund. It will help purchase equipment to prevent fatal and non-fatal drownings. As part of this initiative, Senator Andrew McLachlan said these surf clubs were an essential service on the Fleurieu Peninsula that have provided many decades of community service. "I'm extremely pleased that each of these fantastic clubs received $10,000 each from the Federal Government to purchase vital lifesaving equipment to keep people safe and help prevent drownings," Mr McLachlan said. "With this funding, an array of equipment has been purchased including defibrillators, first aid kits, oxygen resuscitation equipment and patrol accessories. "The acquisition of this equipment is critically important for these surf life saving clubs where volunteers, who have already performed thousands of patrol hours this season, rely on the very best equipment to keep beachgoers safe." Senator McLachlan said the funding acknowledged the amazing work of surf life saving volunteers. "I have spent many days in the surf on the Fleurieu Peninsula and I have always been hugely impressed by the work of local surf life savers," he said. "Their dedication and courage is to be admired by all. I am very pleased that this funding will help provide them with the tools they need to carry out their life saving duties. "It comes at a critical time because, like many organisations across Australia, surf lifesaving clubs have been affected by a drop in fundraising revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/098c8d5c-e9be-4679-818e-ae4ddfb90357.JPG/r0_30_942_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg